MetaLab Launches FDA-Cleared Cognivue Cognitive Exams to Support Early Detection & Long-Term Brain Health

Adaptive exercises measure memory, focus, reaction time, and processing speed in just 10 minutes. Cognivue’s motorized dial makes cognitive testing simple and approachable for all ages. Testing is delivered in a calm, stress-free space designed to help patients feel comfortable and focused. Cognivue assessments are designed for anyone looking to measure and protect brain health.

Protecting memory, focus, and independence — now available for $125

Cognivue helps patients identify changes early and develop strategies to support long-term brain health in a way that is both accessible and reliable.” — Dr. Kevin Greene, Founder, Confidia Health Institute

BRISTOL, CT, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MetaLab by Confidia is now offering Cognivue, an FDA-cleared computerized cognitive exam that provides a fast, reliable screening of core brain functions. Offered at $125 and completed in approximately 10 minutes, the assessment measures essential abilities such as memory, attention, processing speed, reaction time, and visuospatial skills. Cognivue may also be included as part of MetaLab’s comprehensive seven-test diagnostic package.“Cognitive health influences every part of life — work, relationships, independence,” said Dr. Kevin Greene, Founder of Confidia Health Institute. “Cognivue helps patients identify changes early and develop strategies to support long-term brain health in a way that is both accessible and reliable.”Why Cognitive Health MattersCognivue delivers an objective look at how the brain manages the skills required for daily function. The assessment can help individuals:- Monitor age-related changes- Identify early signs of cognitive decline- Track progress following head injuries or neurological events- Optimize focus and performance for students, professionals, and athletes- Understand how factors like sleep, stress, and mood affect cognitive resilienceWho Benefits from CognivueThe exam is designed for a broad range of individuals, including:- Adults seeking proactive insight into long-term brain health- Older adults looking for early detection and peace of mind- Professionals and students aiming to enhance focus and productivity- Athletes monitoring reaction time and coordination- Individuals recovering from concussions or neurological conditions- Anyone noticing changes in memory, clarity, or concentrationHow Cognivue Works- Motorized Input: Instead of touchscreens or keyboards, Cognivue uses its proprietary CogniWheel™ for easy, accurate control.- Adaptive Design: The device automatically adjusts to each person’s vision and motor abilities for a fair, individualized assessment.- Fast & Convenient: The self-guided exam takes about 10 minutes and fits seamlessly into routine appointments.- Data-Driven: Results are generated using more than 130,000 data points and validated against industry benchmarks.- Professional Follow-Up: A detailed report is generated for each exam and can be shared securely by email or reviewed during a physician-led consultation, depending on the patient’s preference.From Results to ActionAfter completing the exam, patients may schedule a premium, insurance-covered consultation with Dr. Greene or another MetaLab physician. These appointments translate results into practical steps—ranging from nutrition and sleep guidance to stress-management techniques or referrals for further care.At MetaLab, every test is delivered in a curated, stress-free environment designed to help patients feel comfortable and focused.Cognivue exams are available now at MetaLab, located inside Confidia Health Institute’s Bristol location at 508 Birch Street, Bristol, CT. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit ConfidiaHealthInstitute.com/Metabolic-Lab. About Confidia Health InstituteConfidia Health Institute is a primary care and advanced health facility with offices in Bristol and Plantsville, Connecticut. Dedicated to comprehensive patient care and community wellness, Confidia combines cutting-edge medical services with a commitment to education, prevention, philanthropy, and community partnerships. The Institute upholds the highest standards of compliance, transparency, and ethical practices in healthcare, ensuring patients and the community receive trusted, compassionate care. Its programs include MetaLab, a state-of-the-art metabolic testing and longevity lab, and Confidia Advanced Wound Specialists, an advanced wound care and general surgery program. Learn more at ConfidiaHealthInstitute.com.

