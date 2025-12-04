MetaLab Now Offering Resting Metabolic Rate Testing for Precision Nutrition & Metabolic Health

RMR testing at MetaLab is simple, comfortable, and stress-free — patients just relax and breathe while their metabolism is measured. During an RMR test, patients rest comfortably while advanced breath analysis technology measures how their body burns energy at rest. A MetaLab clinician assists a patient with his intake questionnaire, tailoring the RMR test to his unique health history and goals for the most accurate results. MetaLab’s RMR testing station is designed to be tranquil and spa-like, helping patients fully relax so results accurately reflect their resting metabolism.

Clinical-grade metabolic insights without the guesswork — available now for $125.

RMR testing reveals each patient’s energy needs and fuel balance, making it possible to create nutrition plans that are personalized instead of one-size-fits-all.” — Dr. Kevin Greene, Founder, Confidia Health Institute

BRISTOL, CT, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MetaLab by Confidia is now offering Resting Metabolic Rate (RMR) testing through the PNOĒ system, giving patients access to clinical-grade metabolic diagnostics that were once available only in research facilities and specialized performance centers. The test is priced at just $125, or patients may complete all seven MetaLab assessments in a single appointment for $575.“Every patient’s metabolism is different. RMR testing reveals your unique energy needs and fuel balance, making it possible to create a nutrition plan that’s truly personalized instead of one-size-fits-all,” said Dr. Kevin Greene, Founder of Confidia Health Institute. “When patients have precise data, they finally gain control over their metabolic health — whether their goal is weight loss, longevity, or improved performance.”RMR testing answers foundational questions that shape how the body uses energy:- How many calories does my body burn at rest?- How efficiently do I use fat versus carbohydrates as fuel?- What is the right balance of protein, fat, and carbohydrates for my body?By generating a personalized macronutrient breakdown, RMR testing replaces nutrition guesswork with measurable data — eliminating trial-and-error dieting and offering a blueprint for sustainable results. As a cornerstone of precision nutrition, RMR testing helps clinicians identify metabolic slowdowns, fuel imbalances, and hidden contributors to weight plateaus.Validated against the COSMED Quark CPET, the gold standard in cardiopulmonary testing, the PNOĒ system delivers clinical-grade metabolic insight unmatched by consumer wearables or online calculators.MetaLab designed the RMR experience to be as calming as it is accurate:- A reclining position that allows the body to fully relax- A tranquil atmosphere with meditation music and dimmed lighting- Immersive visuals of serene beaches and natural wondersThis environment supports a parasympathetic, restorative state — essential for capturing a true resting metabolic rate — while offering patients a premium, spa-like testing experience.Following the assessment, patients may enhance their results with a virtual or in-person consultation with Dr. Greene or another MetaLab physician. During this insurance-covered premium review, patients receive:- A precise calorie target aligned with their health goals- A personalized macronutrient balance based on metabolic fuel usage- Nutrition and lifestyle strategies designed to improve energy, support weight optimization, and strengthen long-term metabolic healthThis consultation transforms advanced data into a clear, actionable roadmap for eating and living in alignment with one’s metabolism.As metabolic disorders continue to rise nationwide, RMR testing provides clinicians and patients with an objective foundation for tailoring nutrition, weight management, and long-term health decisions.RMR testing is available by appointment at MetaLab, located inside Confidia Health Institute’s Bristol office (508 Birch Street, Bristol, CT). To learn more or schedule a visit, please go to: ConfidiaHealthInstitute.com/Metabolic-Lab. About Confidia Health InstituteConfidia Health Institute is a primary care and advanced health facility with offices in Bristol and Plantsville, Connecticut. Dedicated to comprehensive patient care and community wellness, Confidia combines cutting-edge medical services with a commitment to education, prevention, philanthropy, and community partnerships. The Institute upholds the highest standards of compliance, transparency, and ethical practices in healthcare, ensuring patients and the community receive trusted, compassionate care. Its programs include MetaLab, a state of-the-art metabolic testing and longevity lab, and Confidia Advanced Wound Specialists, an advanced wound care and general surgery program.Learn more at ConfidiaHealthInstitute.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.