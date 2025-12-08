LANG REALTY CELEBRATES THE SEASON WITH ELEGANT OCEANSIDE HOLIDAY PARTY AT THE DELRAY BEACH CLUB

Holiday cheer with the Lang Realty team! Blake Morris, Steve Brendle, Fallon Preston, Cheryl Kern, Debbie and Brian Bahn celebrating another great year together.

Evening Featured Live Entertainment, Coastal Views and Over $10,000 in Raffle Prizes

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty welcomed the holiday season in spectacular style at its annual Holiday Party, hosted this year at the Delray Beach Club. The oceanside celebration brought together agents, staff, leadership, and special guests for an unforgettable evening of connection, gratitude, and coastal elegance.

Held on Tuesday, December 2nd, the event treated attendees to sweeping views of the Atlantic, festive décor, live entertainment, and an assortment of hors d’oeuvres and signature drinks. The picturesque beachfront lawn provided the perfect backdrop for mingling and celebrating another successful year.

One of the night’s highlights was the distribution of more than $10,000 in raffle prizes, generously donated by Lang Realty’s valued partners, vendors, and affiliates. Prizes included luxury gift baskets, fine wines, local dining packages, and $3,000 in cash prizes.

“We look forward to this gathering every year,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty. “It’s an opportunity to celebrate our incredible team, reflect on our accomplishments, and thank everyone who plays a role in Lang’s success. The Delray Beach Club provided the perfect setting for a memorable evening.”

Guests enjoyed live music throughout the event, elevating the warm, beachside ambiance as the sun set over the shoreline. Photos captured from the evening showcase the stunning setting, joyful energy, and camaraderie shared by the Lang Realty family.

The annual Holiday Party is one of Lang’s most anticipated traditions—underscoring the company’s commitment to fostering a strong, collaborative culture while recognizing the outstanding professionals who represent the Lang brand.

About Lang Realty

Founded in 1989, Lang Realty has grown into one of South Florida’s leading real estate companies, with approximately 300 agents and offices throughout Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, and Port St. Lucie. Known for its market expertise, community involvement, and client-first approach, Lang continues to set the standard in South Florida real estate. For more information, visit www.langrealty.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.