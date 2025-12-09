Gavel Launches New Rules-Based Document Automation As Its AI Product Expands

Gavel Workflows Calculations feature allows users to set calculations and complex logic behind the scenes.

Gavel Workflows makes complex template-based automation more powerful, with new capabilities for complex logic, calculations, and data intake.

When the document’s structure is known, rules-based automation is faster and more accurate. We’re doubling down because structured, deterministic logic will remain a core layer of legal automation.” — Dorna Moini, CEO of Gavel

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gavel , the leading automation and AI platform for legal professionals, today announced the release of Gavel Workflows. The release transforms the company’s document automation platform into complete workflow automation and expands what lawyers can automate with logic, calculations, and complex document sets. With this launch, Gavel reaffirm’s its conviction that rules-based automation is as essential as ever in the age of AI, and even as their AI copilot for contract drafting and redlining, Gavel Exec, thrives.Gavel Workflows' template-driven automation remains the backbone of the very first draft of many legal documents, especially where quality precedent already exists.“Though AI has been an incredibly powerful part of Gavel, not every legal document should be created by AI,” said Dorna Moini, CEO of Gavel. “When the document’s structure is known, rules-based automation is faster, more predictable, and more accurate. We’re doubling down on it because we believe structured, deterministic logic will remain a core layer of every modern legal automation stack.”With this launch, Gavel has also released a suite of additional pre-automated legal templates for areas like estate planning, probate, family law, and general corporate documents. These are quality legal templates and court forms that have been fully automated on the Gavel platform.Why Rules-Based Automation is an Everlasting Complement to AIWhile Gavel’s AI-powered Word add-in, Gavel Exec, is gaining rapid adoption for redlining and drafting that is grounded in market data and vetted by practicing deal lawyers with thousands of law firms and in-house corporate legal teams using the product, the company says lawyers shouldn’t overlook the power of templates and workflow rules.For high-volume, repeatable work, like estate plans, court forms, and corporate and transactional document sets, deterministic automation beats generative output. It ensures compliance, reduces review time, and produces cleaner data for downstream analytics.What’s New in Gavel Workflows- Advanced Logic: Nested conditions, multi-branch decisioning, and nested repeatable lists for complex legal scenarios.- Powerful Calculations: Built-in complex math and date operations that eliminate manual updates and human error.- Large Document Sets: Continue to automate complete packages of several documents from shared data inputs, with the ability to condition which ones get generated.- AI Builder Onboarding: Combined AI-onboarding and drag-and-drop interface for legal professionals to create and test complex automation.- Advanced Features: Integrations with e-signature, client intake, client portal and billing capabilities, as well as built-in billing for legal products.Gavel Has the Most Robust Combination of Workflow-Based Automation and Legal Generative AI for Contract NegotiationGavel’s approach reflects its core belief that AI and rules-based systems serve different but complementary roles. AI accelerates drafting new clauses, automated analysis of documents, and generation of new text. Rules-based tools scale maintain standards when you already have process and templates to work with. Together, they form a full automation stack that improves speed without sacrificing trust or accuracy.“Generative AI like Gavel Exec is transforming legal work, but structure still wins for the first draft of many documents,” added Moini. “Gavel Workflows handles giving you the perfect first draft, and for some document types, that’s the final version.”About GavelGavel powers lawyers with software that automates their entire workflow, from client intake and document automation to AI-assisted contract review, through a combination of rules-based automation and domain-specific AI built for legal professionals. Gavel’s products include:Gavel Workflows: a rules-based document automation platform for template-based documents and forms.Gavel Exec: the AI-powered drafting and redlining suite inside Microsoft Word that delivers unmatched accuracy for contract review and negotiation, with Playbooks, Projects, clause benchmarking, and chat-based drafting.Founded in 2019, the company is led by a team of lawyers and engineers committed to innovating on behalf of the legal profession and is backed by leading investors like Neo Ventures, Fuel Capital, Resolute Ventures, Precursor Ventures, and executives at OpenAI and Code.org.You can learn more or start a free trial of Gavel Workflows here and Gavel Exec here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.