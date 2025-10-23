Law Firms Use AI to Sell Legal Products to Corporate Legal Teams, With Gavel Exec’s Sharable AI Playbooks

Gavel Exec's sharable playbooks allow law firms to set standards on documents like DPAs and commercial contracts, for consistent use by in-house clients.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Users of Gavel, the established leader in legal AI and automation software, are turning their legal services into legal products. Gavel, which combines rules-based logic and AI-powered contract review, says law firms are now sharing the customized AI they build with clients, leading to new relationships and business models.With Playbooks, which are sets of redlining rules, fallback clauses, and review guidelines, lawyers can securely share standards with in-house legal teams directly in Gavel Exec’s Microsoft Word integration. Law firms can also share Projects, AI built on the law firm’s selected database of documents, instructions, and rules.Martin Algie, a partner and transactional lawyer at MIA Contract Lawyers, shared how Gavel Exec is transforming his business model while strengthening his client relationships. “I can offer a monthly subscription service, cross-selling consultancy services. It’s given me a new additional revenue stream in addition to making my own practice more efficient.”Turning Law Firm Expertise Into Repeatable In-House WorkflowsGavel Exec’s sharable AI allows outside counsel to encode their legal judgment into structured, reusable review frameworks that clients can apply on their own. For law firms, this means they can continue to handle high-value, bespoke matters such as mergers and acquisitions, financings, and restructurings, while giving clients the technology to efficiently manage repetitive, lower-value agreements, all while maintaining the law firm’s guidance.The most popular use cases are redlining commercial contracts , data processing agreements (DPAs), non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and confidentiality agreements, master services agreements (MSAs), vendor agreements, and supply contracts, documents that often consume a large portion of in-house counsel’s time. By customizing an AI copilot tailored to the client’s risk tolerance, law firms can make sure the client is aligned on review standards and the top risks.How Gavel Exec Brings Law Firm Expertise into Corporate Legal DepartmentsBuilt and constantly improved by practicing deal lawyers, Gavel Exec is the most accurate AI assistant for contract drafting and redlining. Exec is grounded in market data and can flag deviations from the playbook, suggest redlines, and provide clause benchmarking against market terms.“It’s the best system I’ve tried, and I’ve tried many,” noted Algie, who was particularly focused on the accuracy of the system in identifying necessary changes, flagging missing clauses, and staying true to his rules.When law firms trust the software’s results, they can share those results reliably with in-house teams, who then benefit from:- Consistent review across the organization: Every review follows the same standards, regardless of who is reviewing.- Issue spotting: Each review can scan thousands of documents and instructions to suggest changes based on the specific counterparty, matter type, or firm precedent.- Analytics-based review: In-house teams can apply firm-grade Playbooks instantly to contracts they handle every day based on troves of law firm or organizational data.- Client retention: Productized legal services deepen the advisory relationship and embed the firm’s expertise into the client’s daily workflow, making the firm the go-to for bigger deals.“Law firms have always been the keepers of deep domain expertise,” said Dorna Moini, CEO of Gavel and former Sidley Austin attorney. “Gavel Exec now turns that expertise into a living asset clients can use every day, strengthening relationships, improving turnaround, and making sure that outside counsel and in-house teams are always on the same page.”Learn more about how to start your free trial of Gavel Exec here About GavelGavel powers lawyers with software that automates their entire workflow, from client intake and document automation to AI-assisted contract review, through a combination of rules-based automation and domain-specific AI built for legal professionals. Gavel’s products include:- Gavel Workflows: a rules-based document automation platform for template-based documents and forms.- Gavel Exec: the AI-powered drafting and redlining suite inside Microsoft Word that delivers unmatched accuracy for contract review and negotiation, with Playbooks, Projects, clause benchmarking, and intelligent drafting based on live market data.Founded in 2019, the company is led by a team of lawyers and engineers committed to innovating on behalf of the legal profession and is backed by leading investors like Neo Ventures, Fuel Capital, Resolute Ventures, Precursor Ventures, and executives at OpenAI and Code.org.You can learn more or start a free trial of Gavel Exec here.

