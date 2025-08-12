Gavel Exec Launches Deep Reasoning Mode, Bringing Multi-Step Advanced Judgment to Legal Contracts in Microsoft Word

Benchmarked by practicing transactional lawyers, Gavel Exec’s Deep Reasoning mode delivers unmatched contract risk analysis and markup.

We see stronger performance in logical reasoning, yielding more significant redlines and better risk analysis as to missing provisions, with more precision, when reviewing contracts.” — Pierre Martin, CTO, Gavel

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gavel , the complete automation and AI suite for lawyers, today announces the launch of Deep Reasoning mode in Gavel Exec, its AI assistant for contract markup , drafting, and analysis inside Microsoft Word. Gavel Exec uses a multi-model approach, picking the right large language model for each legal task through extensive testing by transactional lawyers. With this release, the company also incorporated GPT-5 for certain tasks in Gavel Exec last Friday, the day OpenAI’s new model was released.“While GPT-5 has seen mixed industry response on launch day, we have had huge success using it with task-specific agents,” says Pierre Martin, Gavel’s CTO. “We see stronger performance in logical reasoning and fewer factual errors, yielding overall more significant redlines, with more precision, when reviewing contracts. GPT-5 has limitations, however, notably with shortcomings in calling multiple tools, and its relatively small context window, so one cannot expect to just create a GPT-5 wrapper and see it work out of the box. Thankfully, Gavel’s investment in its multi-model agentic framework for legal work, as well as its solid industry benchmark, helps quickly assess the quality of models for specific tasks and roll them out to our customers where they yield the best performance.”Gavel CEO and former Sidley Austin attorney Dorna Moini noted the value to transactional attorneys. “As a lawyer, I see firsthand how the precision and contextual understanding in Deep Reasoning mode translate into real-world value,” added Dorna Moini, CEO and Founder of Gavel. “It gives better and more holistic edits while understanding gaps in agreements. For Gavel, working with top deal lawyers to make decisions on which models to use and how to best tune them is what has allowed us to gain adoption so quickly. Gavel Exec gives lawyers the confidence that the redlines reflect both legal and strategic priorities, not just generic text edits.”Gavel Exec uses a network of AI agents, each performing specific tasks like understanding a legal document’s structure and style, understanding a project’s and market overall context, generating precise redlines, drafting new sections, generating comments, or answering questions. From a user prompt, multiple agents can be activated after a reasoning step, each agent using the most appropriate AI model and tools available to perform the task at the highest accuracy, benchmarked by Gavel against similar tasks performed by expert corporate and transactional lawyers. Deep Reasoning mode adds reasoning steps to generate surgical redlines, alongside other models like GPT 4.1, Anthropic Claude, and proprietary models, a recipe that yields over 50% more materially pertinent redlines to documents reviewed.What Deep Reasoning Mode Delivers:- Surgical Redlines with Better Jurisdiction-Specific Edits: Context-sensitive clause edits that balance legal accuracy with negotiation strategy, avoiding overbroad or irrelevant changes.- Customizable AI with Large Context: Gavel Exec was the first out-of-the-box AI platform to allow firms to train and customize their own models. With its ability to split work across agents, Gavel Exec Deep Reasoning mode retains the ability to work with large document sets to provide context, despite GPT-5’s smaller context window..- Enhanced Contract Analysis Across Multiple Documents: Deep Reasoning mode has an even better understanding of the entire document when suggesting changes and allows you to upload other documents to understand risks, deviations from market standards, and negotiation priorities across a set of documents.- Multi-Step Reasoning: This technique handles complex instructions that require sequencing multiple actions, such as benchmarking a clause, suggesting revisions, and then generating a client-ready explanation of the change.- Smarter Summarization: Tailors summaries of the document or the existing redlines in a document to the specific use case, whether preparing a client summary or internal negotiation notes.When to Use Deep Reasoning Mode vs. Standard ModeDeep Reasoning mode is designed for work that benefits from deeper contextual understanding and multi-step thinking, such as redlining with awareness of how a single change affects related clauses, answering questions based on a large set of documents, analyzing sets of agreements for thematic risks, or drafting language that balances competing business and legal objectives. It’s also more effective at processing long documents in a single pass, enabling richer analysis and more consistent outputs across a deal. Standard mode remains well-suited for faster, straightforward tasks like quick clause rewrites, basic summarization, or applying clear, rules-based changes. The result is that lawyers can choose between speed and depth depending on the task at hand, with Deep Reasoning mode reserved for the most complex, judgment-intensive work, where it is acceptable to let the AI think longer.“Lawyers don’t want to spend time figuring out which AI model is right for which task, whether that’s GPT-5 or another model. They just want accurate, high-quality work product, and that’s what we help determine for them,” said Dorna Moini, CEO and Founder of Gavel. “At Gavel, we spend tremendous resources on the best deal lawyers to help us benchmark foundation models and adjust the results of our platform to the specific style and behavior of these lawyers, giving lawyers clearer edits, more trust in the output, and ultimately, suggestions that they want to accept every time.”Gavel Launches Workspaces for Sharing With Clients and Internal TeamWhile Gavel Exec is a newer AI product in Gavel’s automation suite, it has made tremendous advances in the legal AI space. Today, it also announces the launch of Workspaces with granular user permissions, a new way for lawyers to collaborate directly within Gavel Exec.Workspaces allow lawyers to invite colleagues or clients to both Projects and Playbooks, with either read-only or edit access. This creates a controlled and consistent environment, keeping internal lawyers aligned on the latest standards and clients up to date with the firm’s recommendations. Lawyers can thus create a secure AI workspace for their clients, keeping consistency in their standards for each agreement, even for matters where the lawyer isn’t handling every negotiation.Both Deep Reasoning mode and Workspaces are available in Gavel Exec starting today for all customers.Start a free trial or book a demo here

