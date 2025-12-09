From Sick Pets to Tech Failures and Money Panic: JustAnswer Unveils This Year's Top Trending Questions

JustAnswer's Year in Questions 2025 reveals the top trending queries processed by experts this year. Health, Pets and Legal concerns dominated JustAnswer questions this year. More than two-thirds (67.5%) of pet questions were about dogs, compared to only 22.6% about cats.

JustAnswer’s “Year in Questions 2025” Report Reveals the Most Common Crises and Conundrums Americans Sought Expert Help For This Year

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JustAnswer, the leading online platform for expert help, today released its 2025 “ The Year in Questions” Report , revealing that Medical, Legal, and Pet Health questions once again dominated the platform from January 1 through Oct 31, 2025, but with new and rapidly emerging themes that mirror the pressures facing consumers this year.The just-released analysis of nearly 505,000 questions answered by JustAnswer doctors, lawyers, vets and other experts this year indicates that consumers were dealing with major shifts in the U.S. landscape: record-long physician wait times, historic levels of identity theft and fraud and the growing impact of AI-driven impersonation and digital-likeness misuse. Together, these macro pressures shaped the types of questions millions of people asked experts on JustAnswer.Specifically, some of the more interesting topline findings from the 2025 data:• Medical, Legal, and Pet Health were the biggest categories by question volume by a wide margin. Within Pets, more than two-thirds (67.5%) of questions were about dogs compared to only 22.6% about cats• Fitbit surpassed Apple as the #1 most-asked-about tech brand, with users reporting syncing and sensor failures and account issues• Neurodiversity concerns (ADHD, autism) were one of the year’s fastest-growing categories for JustAnswer pediatricians and parenting experts• Questions about AI-driven impersonation, social media harassment, and stolen digital likeness showed the most YOY growth in JustAnswer’s Legal CategoryLEGAL: Contract Confusion and Court Navigation Defined the YearWhile the majority of legal questions on JustAnswer this year centered on everyday conflicts, especially contract and consumer issues, 2025 has been the first year where AI-driven impersonation has gone mainstream, prompting real legal confusion. Users increasingly asked about digital defamation and privacy, AI fakes, social media harassment and stolen digital likeness. The data also indicates an increasing reliance among consumers on digital agreements, subscription services, and online purchases this year. Other popular themes among 2025 legal questions:• Debt, collections and bankruptcy• Family law issues, including custody and support• Court filings and procedures, especially among self-represented individuals• Landlord–tenant disputes• Probate & estatesMEDICAL: Symptom Anxiety, Infections, GI Problems, and Medication QuestionsNew RSV, COVID, and flu variants produced repeated “gray zone” symptoms that left people unsure whether to seek urgent care or wait it out. In addition, the growth of health wearables led to more real-time alerts that prompted users to seek immediate expert reassurance. Primary care shortages deepened across the U.S., with wait times for appointments at all-time highs (especially pediatrics and women’s health), which support the increase in online help. Specifically, the most common questions for JustAnswer doctors this year centered on:• “Should I go to urgent care?” symptom checks• Respiratory, sinus, and viral infections• Digestive issues, which saw unexpectedly high volume• Sexual health and STD exposure concerns• Mental health spikes, especially panic attacks• Medication safety, including missed doses and drug combinations• Fitbit or smartwatch alertsFINANCE: Fraud, Credit Freezes and Day-to-Day Banking Problems SurgedFinancial stress and identity protection defined 2025’s money questions. Several major financial institutions rolled out stricter fraud-detection algorithms, resulting in more locked cards, blocked transfers, and account holds, along with extremely long wait times for support. Consumers also faced more digital banking tools, automated fraud protections and credit controls than ever before, making it harder to resolve everyday issues quickly without expert help. Specifically, the most common questions centered on:• Credit freeze and unlock problems (the #1 finance topic)• Personal loans and emergency borrowing• Credit report errors and score drops• Double charges, missing transactions, and failed transfers• Late tax refunds and IRS verification issues• 401k and hardship withdrawals• Identity theft and fraud, which saw significant growthPARENTING: Emotional Regulation, School Struggles & Neurodiversity QuestionsParents turned to JustAnswer for guidance on children’s emotional well-being, motivation, learning and behavior. A rising trend in this category was also parents asking about kids’ motivation, burnout and emotional overwhelm, especially among elementary- and middle-school children. Specifically, the biggest themes included:• Behavior and emotional regulation (the #1 topic)• School performance and academic concerns• Neurodiversity questions (ADHD, autism), one of the year’s fastest-growing categories• Teen behavior and emotional swings• Toddler development (speech, sensory issues, potty regression)• Infant care, especially sleep and feeding issues• Co-parenting conflictsTECH: Wearables Overtake Smartphones as the Biggest Brand CategoryWith more connected devices in the home, from streaming systems to smart appliances and wearables, users encountered more login issues, syncing problems, and device-to-device connectivity challenges in 2025. Specifically, we found:• Smartphones, printers, speakers, smart TVs, and laptops had the most questions by volume• Fitbit surpassed Apple as the #1 brand, with users reporting syncing and sensor failures and account issues.Other common question themes included:• Connection problems (WiFi, Bluetooth, device-to-device)• App installation and streaming failures• Screen malfunctions and battery issuesVETERINARY: Digestive Issues, Skin Problems, Urinary Health and Senior Pet CarePet owners increasingly rely on 24/7 digital advice when local clinics are closed or booked up, leading to higher question volume around digestive issues, injuries, and senior pet care. Specifically, pet owners sought help most frequently for:• Vomiting, diarrhea, and digestive issues (dogs, cats, birds)• Dog skin allergies, a top recurring theme• Cat urinary problems, especially UTIs and blockages• Limping, injuries, and age-related issues• Poisoning or toxin ingestion, a rising concernThe complete JustAnswer 2025 Year in Questions report is available at: https://www.justanswer.com/blog/year-questions-what-505000-real-questions-reveal-about-america-2025 About JustAnswerJustAnswer is a platform that connects people with verified and vetted experts for real-time, online professional help. Featuring more than 20,000 experts across 150 categories, JustAnswer has helped millions of customers across 196 countries since 2003. For more information, visit www.Justanswer.com

