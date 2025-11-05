JustAnswer Expands Telehealth Services with Launch of JustAnswer Pharmacy

JustAnswer Pharmacy expands the platform's telehealth offering

New online, direct-to-consumer pharmacy from JustAnswer delivers prescription medications directly to customers' homes

JustAnswer Pharmacy is the next logical step in democratizing healthcare access -- convenient, affordable prescription access without insurance barriers or scheduling hassles.” — Andy Kurtzig, CEO & Founder of JustAnswer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JustAnswer, the world's largest expert platform, announced today the launch of JustAnswer Pharmacy , a new online telehealth destination that enables U.S. residents to conveniently and affordably access prescription medications for a wide variety of conditions, delivered directly to their home or filled through a neighborhood pharmacy, regardless of insurance coverage.The launch represents a natural expansion of JustAnswer's mission to make expert healthcare accessible to everyone. JustAnswer already connects millions of Americans to board-certified physicians 24/7, and the addition of prescription services meets a critical demand from users, given the large volume of prescription-related questions the platform receives – over 115,000 to date this year alone. Prescription-related questions spiked especially on JustAnswer in August and September 2025 - up 40% YOY - dominated by queries related to seasonal illness, refill access and medical safety issues."Launching JustAnswer Pharmacy is the next logical step in democratizing healthcare access," said JustAnswer CEO Andy Kurtzig . "Our users have been asking for convenient, affordable prescription access that doesn't depend on insurance barriers or scheduling hassles. JustAnswer Pharmacy removes those traditional obstacles and replaces them with transparency, convenience, and industry-leading pricing."How JustAnswer Pharmacy WorksThe JustAnswer Pharmacy platform offers a streamlined experience where users simply choose their medical condition, click "Start My Visit," and complete an online intake form with medical questions about symptoms and health history. Independent, licensed, U.S.-based physicians on the platform review the information and prescribe medications when appropriate, with most users hearing back within 24 hours. In some states, a free video or phone consultation may be required, and state regulations may require patients to submit a Social Security number or photo ID to verify identity. Once approved by a physician and purchased, medications are shipped directly to the customer's home at no additional charge (in the case of wellness or lifestyle medications - see list below*) or the prescription is sent to the patient’s regular pharmacy for pick-up (for **urgent care medications).JustAnswer Pharmacy provides access to a wide range of prescription therapies across two main categories:*Wellness/Lifestyle medications that include treatments for:Hair loss for men and women (Finasteride/Minoxidil)Skincare concerns (Tretinoin/Hydroquinone)Smoking cessation (Buproprion)HIV transmission prevention (PrEP)Anti-aging (Peptides)Performance Anxiety (Propranolol)Acid Reflux (Omeprazole)Cold sores (Valacyclovir)STD/Doxy-Pep (Doxycyline)Erectile dysfunction (Sildenafil/Tadalafil)**Urgent care medications that address conditions including:Acne (Clindamycin)Asthma (Albuterol)COVID-19 (Paxlovid)Eczema (Triamincolone/Hydrocortisone)Genital herpes (Valacyclovir)Genital warts/HPV (Imiquimod)UTIs (Nitrofurantoin)Seasonal allergiesSinus infectionsPrescriptions through JustAnswer Pharmacy are available to U.S. residents aged 18 and older, though availability may vary by state based on specific therapies and local regulations. The site does not accept health insurance, and pricing varies by medication and dosage – but there is no separate charge for physician consultations.Note: All prescriptions are provided by independent, licensed healthcare providers through LegitScript-certified partner White Label MD, LLC. JustAnswer does not practice medicine or pharmacy directly, ensuring professional standards and regulatory compliance."The launch of JustAnswer Pharmacy capitalizes on the massive consumer demand for digital health solutions that emerged post-COVID," Kurtzig added. "Convenience and accessibility have driven skyrocketing adoption of telehealth care and direct-to-consumer prescriptions, and we're meeting our users exactly where they are."About JustAnswerJustAnswer has been connecting consumers with verified and vetted professionals online since 2003 and has helped millions of people get the right answers to their life dilemmas. The platform features approximately 12,000 experts across more than 150 categories including health, legal, finance, veterinary, technology, home improvement and more. For more information, visit www.justanswer.com

