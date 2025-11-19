JustAnswer Reveals Dramatic Shifts in Prescription Drug Concerns as Mental Health and GLP-1 Meds Dominate Queries

JustAnswer Pharmacy expands the platform's telehealth offering

Over 115,000 prescription-related questions fielded on JustAnswer in 2025; weight loss drug queries surge 56% since 2023, while birth control questions dip 63%

This data highlights people's desire to get immediate, trustworthy answers about drugs they’re hearing about in the news and online — whether it’s a weight-loss medication or an anxiety prescription.” — Andy Kurtzig, CEO & Founder of JustAnswer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consumers are increasingly turning to online medical experts to navigate complex medication choices — from trending GLP-1 medications to rising questions about anxiety and hormone treatments — according to new data from JustAnswer, the world’s largest expert platform JustAnswer experts have fielded more than 115,000 prescription-related questions so far in 2025, but it’s the pivot in what consumers are actually asking about that reveal how dramatically patient concerns are evolving. Specifically, questions about anxiety medications, weight-loss drugs and hormone therapy have surged to dominate the conversation, while interest in categories like birth control has steadily declined. In addition, JustAnswer data showed evidence about emerging curiosity and/or discussion about medications linked to autism causes and possible treatment.“What we’re seeing is a fundamental reshaping of prescription priorities,” said JustAnswer Founder and CEO Andy Kurtzig. “People are more proactive and curious than ever — asking about new medications they’ve seen in the media, managing shortages, or trying to understand side effects and alternatives. This is one of the reasons we recently launched JustAnswer Pharmacy as an extension of our telehealthcare offering after having these conversations with our physicians.”GLP-1 Drug Questions Continue to SkyrocketFueled by social media buzz and expanding drug availability, questions about Ozempic, Mounjaro, Wegovy, and other GLP-1 medications have risen more than 56% since 2023, hitting record highs in 2025.- Mounjaro inquiries more than doubled (+142%) from 2023 to 2025 — the fastest growth of any weight-loss drug.- Wegovy also saw a 118% increase, while Ozempic remains the most-asked-about drug overall (2,504 questions since 2023).The largest spike in this category on JustAnswer came in September 2025, coinciding with renewed public debate over shortages and widespread media coverage of celebrity use.Mental Health Medication Questions Rebound Late in 2025Questions about Xanax, Adderall, Lorazepam, and antidepressants continue to make up one of the most active prescription categories on JustAnswer, totaling more than 13,000 questions since 2023. After a dip in 2024, question volume rebounded in late 2025, mirroring broader public conversations about stress, ADHD, and anxiety.- Xanax remains the top-searched mental health medication, accounting for 40% of all mental health–related questions (5,506 total).- Adderall inquiries declined (–31% since 2023), but 2025 saw a rebound during back-to-school and work transitions.- Mentions of Lorazepam rose notably in early 2025, coinciding with its appearance in The White Lotus TV series.Hormone Therapy Sees a Late-Year ReboundAlthough total hormone-related questions on JustAnswer declined slightly over the past three years (–21% from 2023 to 2025), the trend turned upward again in 2025, especially for hormone replacement therapy (HRT) – likely influenced by broad media coverage and increased advertising in the menopause telehealth space.- HRT inquiries increased 21% year-over-year in 2025, peaking in September.- Broader “Hormone Therapy” questions rose 34% since 2023, suggesting growing awareness of treatment options beyond testosterone, which still accounts for 72% of all hormone-related inquiries.Emerging Curiosity Around Medications Linked to Possible Autism Causes and TreatmentWhile not a prescription drug, one OTC medication did see a meaningful increase within the data. Tylenol questions rose significantly in late 2025, peaking in September, aligning with the public debate sparked by comments from Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claiming a link between acetaminophen and autism.On the other end of the autism discussion, another drug saw a singular spike this fall: Leucovorin, a medication sometimes discussed in relation to autism, received 1,200% more questions YOY in 2025, peaking in October. This marks the sharpest growth in any prescription drug category on the platform and likely reflects new awareness generated by the MAHA movement, online communities and media discussions around emerging off-label uses for treatment of autism in children.Category in Decline: Birth ControlOn the other hand, questions about birth control, Mifepristone, and Misoprostol have declined on JustAnswer by 63% since 2023, signaling reduced public engagement with these medications.“Overall, this data highlights the desire for people to get immediate, trustworthy answers about new drugs they’re hearing about in the news and online — whether it’s a weight-loss medication or an anxiety prescription — and platforms like ours give them that access in real time,” said Kurtzig. “And now with JustAnswer Pharmacy, they also have a convenient, affordable way to acquire these and many prescription medications they need under medical supervision.”About JustAnswerJustAnswer is the world’s largest expert platform that connects people with live doctors, lawyers, vets, mechanics, and other verified professionals for real-time, online help. Featuring more than 20,000 experts across 150 categories, JustAnswer has helped millions of customers across 196 countries since 2003.

