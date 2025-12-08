Armstrong’s M&A Advisory Service Strategically Prepares 3PLs for a Sale

Extensive 3PL market expertise positions companies for maximum valuation and buyer interest

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) www.3PLogistics.com , a leader in Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research, consulting, and Merger and Acquisition (M&A) advisory services, assists 3PLs in strategically preparing for a sale by maximizing market receptiveness and valuation during the M&A process.Since 1980, A&A has been the trusted authority in supply chain management and 3PL market intelligence. With proprietary research and decades of deal-tracking experience, A&A delivers insights unavailable anywhere else - making it the go-to partner for 3PLs seeking to stand out in the competitive M&A environment.Leveraging its unmatched 3PL market knowledge, A&A will take the following steps in strategically preparing your 3PL for a sale:1. Conduct a Current Business State Assessment -This data and operations analysis will validate our understanding of your company’s current 3PL capabilities, including its strengths and weaknesses. This analysis will serve as a baseline for the current state of operations.2. Utilize its Unique Market Insights and Research to Compare Your Current Business State with External 3PL Market Trends - A&A possesses a unique strength in this initiative due to its comprehensive, proprietary knowledge of the factors that drive growth in leading 3PL organizations, as well as its extensive market research in the 3PL industry.3. Create a Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats (SWOT) Analysis - A&A will utilize information gathered from steps 1 and 2, along with its expertise in leading 3PL operations, to create a SWOT analysis. This analysis will evaluate your 3PL’s current operations and identify short-term gaps that can be quickly addressed before going to market.4. Identify Potential Future Growth Steps - A&A will identify future growth opportunities using insights from the Current State Assessment, External Market Benchmarking, and a SWOT Analysis, which will be detailed in the Confidential Information Memorandum (CIM).5. Develop a Confidential Information Memorandum (CIM) and “Teaser” - A&A will collaborate with your company’s executive team to develop a one-page “Teaser” and formal CIM.“An effective CIM is more than a document - it’s a strategic tool that shapes buyer perception and drives valuation,” said Evan Armstrong, CEO, Armstrong & Associates. “A&A’s expertise ensures companies are well-positioned to attract maximum interest from as many qualified buyers as possible.”With over 25 years of tracking 3PL deals and advising on supply chain strategies, A&A empowers companies by educating buyers to secure optimal outcomes in the M&A process.ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A), founded in 1980, is a leader in Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research, consulting, and M&A advisory services. A&A has become an internationally recognized key resource for information and consulting in the 3PL market.A&A’s mission is to possess leading proprietary knowledge in supply chain management and market research that is not available anywhere else. Our ongoing commitment to this mission is demonstrated by the frequent citations of A&A’s 3PL market research in media articles, publications, and the securities filings of publicly traded 3PL companies. Additionally, A&A’s email newsletter currently has over 88,000 subscribers worldwide.A&A’s market research enhances its consulting services by providing continuously updated data for analysis. Leveraging its extensive knowledge of the third-party logistics (3PL) market and the operations of top 3PL providers, A&A has delivered strategic planning consulting to more than 50 3PL companies. Additionally, it has supported 26 completed investment transactions and offered advice to numerous organizations seeking to benchmark their current 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions.For more information, please contact:

