Armstrong’s Who’s Who 3PL Guide Tops 875 3PLs

Over 87% of 3PLs profiled are private versus publicly traded companies

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) www.3PLogistics.com , a leader in Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research, consulting, and M&A advisory services, has become an internationally recognized key resource for information and consulting in the 3PL market. A&A’s mission is to possess leading proprietary knowledge in supply chain management and market research that is not available anywhere else.As part of its mission, A&A’s Who’s Who in Logistics 3PL Guide provides online access to its continually updated 3PL provider database, covering 875 companies and growing. Companies surveyed and profiled include global and regional 3PLs, digital freight brokers and freight forwarders, specialized/niche 3PLs, e-commerce fulfillment 3PLs, 3PL divisions within larger 3PLs, and more.Each 3PL profile highlights the 3PL’s revenues, employees, service offerings, geographies served, warehousing and transportation assets, load and freight forwarding volumes, primary trade lanes served, IT and operational capabilities, as well as its strengths and weaknesses. The search function enables subscribers to find 3PLs by multiple attributes, including type of service, gross and net revenues, vertical industries served, ocean and air freight forwarding volumes, and warehousing square footage, among others.As A&A increases the various “Top 3PL” lists it compiles annually, new fields continue to be added to the profiles to capture the key details needed to fully evaluate 3PLs.“With 75 new 3PL profiles added this year alone, A&A’s Who’s Who in Logistics 3PL Guide now covers 488 3PLs based in the Americas (+40 vs. 2024), 253 3PLs based in the Asia-Pacific (+21), and 134 3PLs headquartered in EMEA (+14), and has truly become a global resource for those looking for 3PLs and what they have to offer,” said Market Research Manager, Amy St. Peter.A&A’s Who’s Who in Logistics 3PL Guide subscription can be purchased at Who’s Who 3PL Guide . A&A’s Who’s Who 3PL Guide is included as a standard benefit for its Expert Information Service (EIS) subscribers A&A’s Expert Information Services (EIS) Subscriptions Besides the 875 3PLs profiled in Who’s Who, A&A has gathered information on over 3,000 3PLs through its M&A advisory practice that haven’t been included in Who’s Who yet. If that’s your 3PL, register to complete a complimentary profile today at www.3PLogisticsonline.com . All 3PLs profiled in Who’s Who are considered for A&A’s annual “Top 3PL” lists, RFPs, and other 3PL opportunities.On another note, Armstrong & Associates is hosting its 2nd annual 3PL Value Creation European Summit in Barcelona, Spain, on November 13th in partnership with Logisyn Advisors. C-level 3PL executives, investment community leaders, and technology innovators gather in this unique forum to assess the current and future state of the 3PL market and explore strategies for value creation in a rapidly changing environment. For additional event details, please visit A&A's 3PL Value Creation European Summit or contact us at 1-414-545-3838.ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A), founded in 1980, is a leader in Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research, consulting, and M&A advisory services. A&A has become an internationally recognized key resource for information and consulting in the 3PL market.A&A’s mission is to possess leading proprietary knowledge in supply chain management and market research that is not available anywhere else. Our ongoing commitment to this mission is demonstrated by the frequent citations of A&A’s 3PL market research in media articles, publications, and the securities filings of publicly traded 3PL companies. Additionally, A&A’s email newsletter currently has over 88,000 subscribers worldwide.A&A’s market research enhances its consulting services by providing continuously updated data for analysis. Leveraging its extensive knowledge of the third-party logistics (3PL) market and the operations of top 3PL providers, A&A has delivered strategic planning consulting to more than 50 3PL companies. Additionally, it has supported 26 completed investment transactions and offered advice to numerous organizations seeking to benchmark their current 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.