Leading Executives Highlight Global and European Market Trends at 3PL Value Creation Europe Summit in Barcelona

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 13, Armstrong & Associates, in partnership with Logisyn Advisors, will host the second annual 3PL Value Creation Europe Summit in Barcelona, Spain. This year’s event will provide an in-depth exploration of the most pressing trends that are shaping the European and Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Markets, including:• The current state of 3PL and emerging growth opportunities• Strategic and private equity investment trends• Tariff and trade war impacts• Advancements in supply chain technology and innovation• Warehousing and e-commerce trends• Freight Forwarding growth and challenges• Transport trends and opportunitiesThe 3PL Value Creation Europe Summit is an opportunity to connect with senior leaders, investors, and innovators from across the industry. This event offers a unique platform for networking, collaboration, and exploring new ideas to drive 3PL growth both globally and throughout Europe.Attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights and strategic initiatives that improve supply chain agility, flexibility, and profitability. Through engaging Q&A panels and comprehensive market research, participants will receive actionable insights into the operational, financial, and technological developments that drive success in 3PL.Location: The 3PL Value Creation Europe Summit will be held at the C. de Floridablanca, 94 L'Eixample, 08015 Barcelona, Spain. Early bird pricing is available until September 12th, 2025!To register or inquire about speaking/sponsorship/attendee opportunities, please visit https://www.3plogistics.com/3pl-value-creation-europe-summit-2025/ Armstrong & Associates will also be hosting its Thirteenth Annual 3PL Value Creation North America Summit on October 15th and 16th in Chicago, Illinois.For additional details on both events, please visit https://www.3plogistics.com/events-2025/ ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A), founded in 1980, is a leader in Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research, consulting, and M&A advisory services. A&A has become an internationally recognized key resource for information and consulting in the 3PL market.A&A’s mission is to possess leading proprietary knowledge in supply chain management and market research that is not available anywhere else. Our ongoing commitment to this mission is demonstrated by the frequent citations of A&A’s 3PL market research in media articles, publications, and the securities filings of publicly traded 3PL companies. Additionally, A&A’s email newsletter currently has over 88,000 subscribers worldwide.A&A’s market research enhances its consulting services by providing continuously updated data for analysis. Leveraging its extensive knowledge of the 3PL market and the operations of top 3PL providers, A&A has delivered strategic planning consulting to more than 50 3PL companies. Additionally, it has supported 26 completed investment transactions and offered advice to numerous organizations seeking to benchmark their current 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions.ABOUT LOGISYN ADVISORSLogisyn Advisors is a Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm that caters specifically to domestic and international companies in the transportation and logistics industry. The company provides various services, including buy-side advisory for companies looking to grow through acquisition, sell-side advisory for entrepreneurs looking to exit and capitalize on the businesses they’ve built, and enterprise valuation services for managers looking to gain a better understanding of the value of their business.Logisyn’s customers include transportation intermediaries, freight forwarders, NVOCCs, customs house brokers, trucking companies, e-commerce and fulfillment companies, logistics technology and software providers, and many other companies across the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.