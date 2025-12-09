Saskatchewan Reverses Exclusionary Childcare Policy, Embraces Inclusive Funding Model

A Canadian Coalition of Childcare Operators

Province abandons non-profit-only approach, recognizes all licensed providers in extended CWELCC agreement

This demonstrates what we've been saying: you cannot build an accessible childcare system while excluding qualified, licensed providers based on business structure rather than quality.” — Krystal Churcher, Board Chair of ACE

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Canadian Early Learning Programs (ACE) applauds Saskatchewan's decision to reverse its exclusionary childcare funding policy and include licensed for-profit operators in its extended Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care (CWELCC) agreement.Saskatchewan's newly signed five-year extension marks a significant policy shift from the province's 2021 agreement, which explicitly restricted federal funding to non-profit providers only. Licensed for-profit operators will now be eligible for operating grants and $10-a-day funding, joining Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia, and Quebec in recognizing all licensed providers regardless of business structure."Saskatchewan tried the exclusionary approach and concluded it doesn't work in practice," said Krystal Churcher, Board Chair of ACE. "This demonstrates what we've been saying: you cannot build an accessible childcare system while excluding qualified, licensed providers based on business structure rather than quality."Saskatchewan Education Minister Everett Hindley indicated the for-profit provision would focus on "smaller operators and smaller communities." Even in a province where 98% of childcare is already non-profit, officials recognized that geographic gaps and capacity constraints require flexible approaches."Every licensed provider in Saskatchewan meets the same provincial standards for health, safety, curriculum, and staff qualifications," said Churcher. "Funding policy should reflect that reality."Saskatchewan joins a growing number of provinces that fund licensed operators of all types. Ontario operates with a 30% cap on for-profit spaces. Alberta allocated funding for up to 26,200 for-profit spaces and continues providing affordability grants to existing for-profit operators alongside workforce supports for all licensed providers. British Columbia includes for-profit providers as eligible applicants.This reversal offers important lessons for provinces still finalizing their CWELCC extensions. Excluding qualified providers based solely on business structure has not accelerated expansion or improved outcomes. Meanwhile, provinces with more inclusive models have demonstrated that quality and accountability can be maintained regardless of operator type.Saskatchewan's reversal demonstrates that provinces negotiating their CWELCC extensions can strengthen their agreements by examining approaches and outcomes across the country—whether that's expanded age eligibility, increased funding flexibility, or inclusive provider participation."Saskatchewan made a pragmatic decision to prioritize families and practical solutions," Churcher said. "Provinces still negotiating their agreements, like Alberta, can point to this as evidence that inclusive, flexible approaches are essential to meeting family needs."ACE continues to advocate for equal access to funding for all licensed providers who meet quality standards, elimination of arbitrary caps, and sustainable funding that reflects the true cost of delivering care.About ACEThe Association of Canadian Early Learning Programs represents licensed childcare providers of all types across Canada, advocating for sustainable, accessible, high-quality, and affordable childcare.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.