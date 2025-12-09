Venue Experts: Smartstage Delivers Precision Staging for Performances at Virgin Hotels Theater

Maoli Music sets the tone in Las Vegas at The Theater, Virgin Hotels atop Smartstage rental staging Expertise means another top-tier audience experience delivered at the Theater, Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas The Theater at Virgin Hotels - Record-breaking attendance for Maoli Music supported by Smartstage rental solutions Another amazing audience experience at The Theater, Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas with the Smartstage team delivering results the first time Best-In-Class rental staging delivered, best-in-class audience experience delivered... another win for another Smartstage customer

At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Smartstage’s technical knowledge brought creative vision to life for a landmark Maoli Music concert.

We know Las Vegas venues... the sightlines, the power access, the crew rules. We get it right the first time - exciting audiences and making clients smile. 50 years of hitting the target.” — Ian Banning, CEO at Smartstage

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Maoli Music took the stage at The Theater, Virgin Hotels, the spotlight wasn’t only on the performers... it was also on the concert stage setup. Smartstage’s venue staging services crew executed a complex, multi-tiered setup in a tight load window, combining technical precision with innovative show-level live event staging. Las Vegas had another successful show.For decades, Smartstage has supported touring artists and venue productions throughout the Las Vegas region. Its team brings detailed knowledge of venue logistics, rigging constraints, and union compliance, allowing creative teams to focus on the performance and operations teams to focus on client goals and vision.“Familiarity with each venue’s technical layout is what makes live events and shows seamless," said Ian Banning, CEO at Smartstage. “We know Las Vegas venues... the sightlines, the power access, the crew rules. That understanding lets us deliver precision under pressure. We get it right the first time - exciting audiences and making clients smile. 50 years of hitting the target.”The Maoli production continued Smartstage’s tradition of supporting entertainment projects that demand both visual impact and flawless delivery and setup timing. From small stages to full touring builds, Smartstage remains a trusted partner for Las Vegas entertainment professionals. For more information on Smartstage’s live performance staging, visit https://www.smartstage.com/maoli-music-makes-history-with-smartstage-at-the -theater-virgin-hotelsAbout Smartstage: Smartstage is a Las Vegas-based manufacturer and rental partner for portable modular stages, straight and curved box truss systems, ADA access ramps, revolving stages / vehicle turntables, and specialized or custom event hardware. For over five decades, Smartstage has defined reliability in live event staging through design, manufacturing, and on-site expertise trusted by global brands and local crews alike.

