Modular by Design: Smartstage Expands ADA Access and Interchangeable Stage Systems for Global Brands
AWS re:Invent conference at Caesar’s Forum in Las Vegas showcases local Las Vegas rental staging manufacturer and supplier Smartstage
Smartstage delivered portable modular ADA-compliant ramps for UFC’s UFC X event at the LVCC (Las Vegas Convention Center)
Google Cloud Next conference relied on Smarstage portable modular staging for their ADA-compliant ramps
Smartstage’s modular stages and ADA ramp systems bring flexibility and safety to complex Las Vegas event layouts.
Every Smartstage deck and truss component connects through a standardized system of hardware developed in-house. However, Smartstage systems are also built to augment other staging systems from other manufacturers. The result is faster setup, reliable structural integrity, and seamless integration across different event scales or even different rental provider systems.
"Our innovative modular staging systems let our global activation clients reconfigure quickly for new event layouts or loads,” said Nate Smith, Managing Partner at Smartstage. “We can reconfigure the same stage platform rentals and stage kits to handle different loads, different venues, or entirely new designs on-the-fly without needing to start from scratch. Our ADA-compliant solutions are even used to augment other rental staging provider’s non-compliant staging… it’s okay, we’ll fix it.”
Smartstage’s ADA ramp systems and modular stage platform systems have become a mainstay at trade shows, concerts, and activations where layout opportunities evolve by the hour. Each piece is locally designed and stored in Las Vegas, reducing shipping delays and facilitating same-day adjustments when plans change. For more information on Smartstage’s modular staging solutions, visit https://www.smartstage.com/smartstage-delivers-modular-ada-ramp-solutions-for-google-amazon-and-ufc-events-in-las-vegas
About Smartstage: Smartstage is a Las Vegas-based manufacturer and rental partner for portable modular stages, straight and curved box truss systems, ADA access ramps, revolving stages / vehicle turntables, and specialized or custom event hardware. For over five decades, Smartstage has defined reliability in live event staging through design, manufacturing, and on-site expertise trusted by global brands and local crews alike.
Jeven Moravick
Smartstage.com
+1 702-880-0011
jeven.moravick@smartstage.com
