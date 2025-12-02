Designing Smarter Stages: Smartstage’s In-House CAD Process Transforms Event Planning

Smartstage provides critical stage rental hardware and CAD (Computer-Aided Design) services for Las Vegas corporate productions Smartstage rental staging used as a strong, yet budget-friendly LED wall support structure at Caesars Palace Another staging rental load-in at Caesars Palace for a global brand event Stage rentals made easy - another activation executed as planned, another happy corporate brand client Smartstage platforms / decks being prep'd for a global brand activation

Behind every precise stage build is Smartstage’s CAD team... where design, engineering, and production converge.

Our in-house CAD capabilities... means that we can create unique build-outs with off-the-shelf and in-stock hardware, for visually-appealing and budget-friendly solutions.” — Austyn Montgomery, Designer at Smartstage

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From concept to load-in, Smartstage’s in-house CAD department gives event producers a level of stage design and build precision / customization that other suppliers can't. Working directly with clients and production partners, Smartstage’s CAD designers are able to model every deck, truss, and ramp before it ever reaches the floor.During a recent collaboration with Advanced Staging Productions , Smartstage’s CAD specialists optimized stage layouts for sightlines, safety clearances, and audience flow, reducing setup time and improving visual impact with high-end, budget-friendly event staging engineering services. While not necessary for all installations, this is a service that Smartstage is able to provide for larger, corporate events and live entertainment events alike.“Our in-house CAD capabilities connect creative design with structural feasibility, translating client ideas into precise and compliant stage layouts," said Austyn Montgomery, Designer at Smartstage. “It’s how we keep builds efficient, compliant, and visually clean. This unique ability as a staging rental provider means that we can create unique build-outs with off-the-shelf and in-stock hardware, for visually-appealing and budget-friendly solutions.”By integrating design and manufacturing control under one roof, Smartstage eliminates the disconnect between drawing and delivery, ensuring that every component fits exactly as planned - whether designing new components or reconfiguring existing and commonly-requested modular stage layouts. For more information on Smartstage’s CAD staging design services, visit https://smartstage.com/advanced-staging-productions-calls-for-smartstage-stages About Smartstage: Smartstage is a Las Vegas-based manufacturer and rental partner for portable modular stages, straight and curved box truss systems, ADA access ramps, revolving stages / vehicle turntables, and specialized or custom event hardware. For over five decades, Smartstage has defined reliability in live event staging through design, manufacturing, and on-site expertise trusted by global brands and local crews alike.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.