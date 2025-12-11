Longshore Capital Partners Invests in Enavate, the Leading Microsoft Implementation and Managed Services Provider

Longshore Capital Partners invests in Enavate.

Longshore Capital Partners invests in Enavate, boosting resources to scale its Microsoft solutions, deepen expertise, and drive strategic expansion.

With Longshore’s support, we’re poised to scale faster, strengthen our leadership position in the SMB and upper mid-market ERP space, and continue transforming how companies run their businesses.” — Thomas Ajspur, CEO, Enavate

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Longshore Capital Partners (“Longshore”) is pleased to announce that it has invested in the leading Microsoft implementation and managed services provider, Enavate . Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., Enavate provides full lifecycle Microsoft ERP services, including implementation, upgrades, migrations, and ongoing managed support; cloud hosting via Microsoft Azure; as well as analytics, reporting, and custom development. With a strong reputation in the Microsoft ecosystem, Enavate serves a diversified client base across industries such as manufacturing, distribution, and professional services.“Partnering with Longshore marks a pivotal moment for Enavate. Their resources, experience, and shared vision will allow us to accelerate innovation, expand the value we deliver to our clients, and create new opportunities for our team members. With Longshore’s support, we’re poised to scale faster, strengthen our leadership position in the SMB and upper mid-market ERP space, and continue transforming how companies run their businesses. This partnership is a critical step toward achieving our vision for the future,” commented Enavate CEO, Thomas Ajspur.By leveraging Longshore’s investment and expertise, Enavate will accelerate strategic initiatives such as expanding global delivery capabilities, driving innovation in cloud and AI solutions, and pursuing targeted acquisitions. These efforts will position Enavate to deliver unparalleled value to clients and partners.“Enavate has built a strong reputation as a trusted Microsoft partner, and we are thrilled to support their next phase of growth. The company’s deep technical expertise and customer-first approach align perfectly with our investment strategy, and we see significant opportunities to expand their market presence both organically and through strategic acquisitions,” commented Longshore Partner, Ryan Anthony.If you have questions regarding this transaction or would like to discuss other tech-enabled services-related opportunities, please contact Ryan Anthony or Nick Christopher of Longshore at 312-237-3838.About EnavateAs the leading Microsoft partner in the Dynamics ERP space, Enavate’s hundreds of experts deliver business consulting, cloud implementations, software upgrades, and managed IT services to thousands of clients across North America and Europe. Guided by a culture of transparency, ownership, and collaboration, Enavate empowers organizations to maximize their technology investments with solutions that reduce complexity, accelerate growth, and bring peace of mind, delivering meaningful results.For more information about Enavate’s solutions, visit www.enavate.com.About Longshore Capital PartnersLongshore Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on investing in and scaling lower middle-market businesses across the United States. The firm partners with founder- and entrepreneur-led companies to support organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Longshore emphasizes investments in tech-enabled service-based businesses operating in large, fragmented markets, with a commitment to long-term value creation and collaborative management partnerships.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.