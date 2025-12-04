Enavate Expands Xcelerate Portfolio, Offering SMBs Greater Flexibility and More Rapid Paths to Business Central Success

Enavate expands Xcelerate Business Central offering with modular flexibility.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enavate , a leading Microsoft Partner for SMB digital transformation, today announced an expansion of its Xcelerate offering—a rapid, fixed-price implementation for businesses looking to deploy Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central in as little as 12 weeks. With new modular add-ons and integration options, Xcelerate now gives growing businesses even more flexibility to modernize their ERP on a predictable timeline and price point that reduces risk, accelerates time-to-value, and provides a clear, guided path from implementation through training, data migration, and go-live.“Not every business is ready to tackle a full-scale ERP transformation all at once,” said Chad Sogge, Chief Technology Officer at Enavate. “Our expanded Xcelerate BC Foundation offering gives organizations a flexible, phased approach to adopting Business Central—so they can start with what they need today, and grow confidently into tomorrow.”A Proven, Predictable Approach to Business CentralAt the heart of the Xcelerate offering is Enavate’s rapid-implementation methodology—a structured, templatized deployment strategy built specifically for SMB success. This approach provides:* Fixed-price, fixed-scope projects* Predictable timelines* Faster time-to-value* Minimal operational disruption* Best-practices based on hundreds of deploymentsWith phased options, organizations can move to the cloud strategically, adding modules or integrations as new requirements arise, while maintaining control over budget, pace, and complexity.A Growing Ecosystem Built for FlexibilityXcelerate for Business Central is designed as a modular, scalable portfolio that meets SMBs wherever they are on their ERP journey. Organizations can begin with a rapid, fixed-price, fixed-scope deployment of foundational Business Central financial capabilities, and add modules as their needs expand.These add-ons, covering areas such as finance, operations, and project management, allow businesses to unlock additional functionality without committing to a full ERP transformation on day one. Each module embeds seamlessly within Business Central, enabling incremental growth without business disruption.Choice Through Trusted ExtensionsAs part of the expanding Xcelerate ecosystem, businesses can also adopt optional extensions and integrations from trusted Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and applications developed by Enavate. These curated solutions give customers access to specialized functionality across key areas such as finance and reporting, operations and productivity, and tax and compliance, all within a consistent, proven deployment model.Rather than overwhelming SMBs with a complex, open marketplace, Enavate’s Xcelerate portfolio highlights vetted, strategic integration options that complement the core Business Central experience while remaining flexible to future expansion.“Our goal is to meet customers where they are,” added Sogge. “With Xcelerate BC Foundation’s new modular capabilities, businesses of any size can access enterprise-grade functionality in a way that fits their timeline, budget, and growth goals.”For more information about Enavate’s Xcelerate portfolio for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, visit https://www.enavate.com/xcelerate About Enavate:Enavate is a technology company that transforms businesses and the lives they touch. As a leading Microsoft Partner in the Dynamics SMB space, Enavate’s hundreds of experts deliver business consulting, cloud implementations, software upgrades, and managed IT services to thousands of clients across North America and Europe. Guided by a culture of transparency, ownership, and collaboration, Enavate empowers organizations to maximize their technology investments with solutions that reduce complexity, accelerate growth, and bring peace of mind, delivering meaningful results.For more information about Enavate’s solutions, visit www.enavate.com

