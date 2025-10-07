Enavate Unveils AI Companion to Transform Microsoft Dynamics GP Experience

Enavate is the leading Microsoft Dynamics partner for SMBs.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enavate, the leading Microsoft Dynamics partner and cloud solutions provider for SMBs, today announced the launch of Enavate AI , a powerful new companion app designed to modernize and simplify how organizations work with Microsoft Dynamics GP. By integrating artificial intelligence with GP, Enavate AI enables users to get instant answers, generate insights in real time and make smarter decisions.“Enavate AI puts the power of artificial intelligence at the GP users' fingertips,” said Chad Sogge, Chief Technology Officer at Enavate. “Ask questions in plain English, and the system delivers answers immediately.”AI Insights, InstantlyEnavate AI links Dynamics GP data into Microsoft’s Fabric ecosystem, enabling secure, real-time analytics via Microsoft 365 credentials. Users can simply ask conversational questions like “What’s our AR balance?” or “Which invoices are due next week?” and receive instant, context-rich responses, transforming how information is accessed and decisions are made.Enavate AI helps organizations save time, reduce support costs and make faster decisions by replacing multiple filters and reports with a single prompt.Key CapabilitiesDynamics GP has long been a trusted platform for managing financials, operations and reporting. Now, Enavate AI brings next-generation intelligence to the tools companies already rely on, allowing users to work smarter and faster.* Get real-time answers with simple questions in plain English.* Eliminate manual filtering and reporting to maximize efficiency.* Give finance, operations, and executives secure self-service access to insights.Smarter Decisions, Made SecurelyEnavate AI keeps GP data secure within Microsoft’s ecosystem, with no third-party servers, full client ownership, and governance over which datasets AI can access. Access is controlled through Microsoft Entra ID, responses are traceable to their sources, usage can be monitored with Microsoft’s proven compliance tools, and the AI never trains on user data—ensuring security, transparency, and control at every step.Enavate AI works with existing Dynamics GP environments. It’s a secure, scalable solution that extends the life and value of GP while setting organizations on a clear path to the future.“Enavate AI is a game changer for GP users,” added Sogge. “It bridges the gap between legacy ERP systems and modern intelligence, helping teams work more efficiently today while preparing them for tomorrow.”About EnavateEnavate is the technology company that transforms businesses and the lives they touch. As the leading Microsoft Partner, Enavate delivers business consulting, Cloud implementations and managed IT services to clients across North America and Europe. With a focus on empowering organizations, Enavate helps clients achieve more by leveraging the full potential of their technology investments.For more information about Enavate’s solutions, visit www.enavate.com

