Sunstates Security Announces 2026 Officer of the Year

Sunstates Security Announces 2026 Officer of the Year

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunstates Security Announces 2026 Officer of the YearAt Sunstates Security, our mission is built on the foundation of Honesty, Integrity, and Trust. While these values are demonstrated daily by our teams across the country, each year we pause to recognize those individuals who have gone truly above and beyond. Nominations are submitted from every region nationwide for actions performed in 2025, and our executive team is tasked with the difficult challenge of selecting the winners. With a workforce dedicated to excellence, the decision is never easy, but the actions of this year’s honorees represent the very best of the private security profession.We are proud to announce our 2026 Officer of the Year recipients.Winner: Jeffery Alonzo Davis, Denver Region2026 Officer of the Year- Jeffery Alonzo DavisOfficer Jeffery Davis is a professional who embodies the “People-First” culture of Sunstates. Recognized as the Denver Region’s Officer of the Year following a heroic, life-saving incident in August 2025, Jeffery’s performance has been nothing short of exemplary.While serving as lead officer at a site in Aurora, Jeffery responded to an urgent report of a vehicle collision. He arrived to find a driver unconscious and in severe medical distress. Without hesitation, Jeffery alerted emergency services and began administering CPR. His calm leadership and decisive actions stabilized the driver until paramedics arrived; a client representative later confirmed that Jeffery’s intervention directly saved the individual’s life.Beyond this heroic act, Jeffery is a conscientious leader who treats every visitor, driver, and teammate with profound respect. His dedication has not gone unnoticed following a competitive interview process against both internal and external candidates, Jeffery was recently promoted to Site Supervisor for a large national account. We congratulate Jeffery on his well-deserved win and his continued growth within the Sunstates leadership structure.Second Place: Daniel Shaw, Cincinnati RegionGreat security professionals are defined by their readiness to act, and Daniel Shaw proved his readiness just weeks after joining the Sunstates team. On November 6, 2025, only two weeks after completing his CPR and First Aid certification, Daniel observed a teammate choking.Recognizing the emergency, Daniel immediately performed the Heimlich maneuver, successfully clearing the victim’s airway. With EMS 14 minutes away, Daniel’s swift intervention prevented a tragic outcome. His professionalism earned him a personal commendation from the client’s Vice President of Logistics, Tony Hodges. Daniel’s story is a powerful testament to the importance of training and the impact of a teammate who truly cares.Third Place: Geneva Owens, Savannah RegionSuccess in security often comes down to attention to detail, and Officer Geneva Owens’ vigilance proved life-saving during a routine patrol. While monitoring a parking area, Geneva noticed an individual slumped in an unusual position between a vehicle and a curb.She immediately moved to assess the individual, discovered they were unconscious and in respiratory distress, and coordinated an emergency response with law enforcement and EMS. Medical personnel later confirmed the individual had sustained severe head trauma and was moments away from death. A subsequent investigation revealed the incident was a suicide attempt; thanks to Geneva’s sharp eyes and quick triage, a life was saved and a person in crisis received the help they needed.A Standard of ExcellenceTo our winners, our runners-up, and every officer nominated this year: Thank you. Your commitment to the Sunstates Mission & Vision ensures that our clients remain safe and our communities remain supported. You are the heartbeat of this company, and we are honored to have you on our team.Congratulations to Jeffery, Daniel, and Geneva on this incredible achievement!

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