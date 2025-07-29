Camphor Church Hosts Back to School Community Day on August 16 for Over 300 Children and Families

All invited to Camphor Back to School Community Day

Free Event to Provide School Supplies, Haircuts, Games, and Resources for West Philadelphia Families

This event is about more than school supplies. It’s about creating a joyful space where families can come together, access essential resources, and start the school year with confidence and hope.” — Rev. Dr. Frank N. Moore

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church is proud to host its annual Back to School Community Day on Saturday, August 16, 2025, from 11:30 AM to 4:00 PM at 5620 Wyalusing Avenue in West Philadelphia. This free, family-friendly event is expected to welcome over 300 pre-registered children and their families for a day filled with fun, empowerment, and essential school-year preparation.Continuing its long-standing tradition of community service, Camphor Church aims to support local youth and families with resources, entertainment, and vital services just in time for the new school year. This year's theme focuses on preparedness, wellness, civic engagement, and joy.Event Highlights Include:• Backpack & School Supply Giveaway by Mu Beta Phi Military Fraternity • Free Haircuts for children to start the year with confidence• Voter Registration Station for community empowerment• Fitness & Dance Sessions for youth health and fun• Hakim Tendaji and Tyehimba African Drummers• Face Painting, Bounce House, Games, and Giveaways• Stilt Walker and Balloon artist, “Quill”• Resource Tables featuring local community service providers• Free Food, Snacks, Popcorn and Cotton CandyCamphor Church serves the Haddington section of West Philadelphia and has a decades-long legacy of empowering youth, strengthening families, and partnering with local agencies to uplift the community. This initiative also supports civic participation and public health through voter registration and wellness activities.Community ImpactThe Back to School Community Day is designed to reduce financial and emotional stress for families during the back-to-school transition. By providing essential items, grooming services, and community connections in a festive setting, the event promotes self-esteem, readiness, and community spirit—especially among youth facing economic challenges.Get InvolvedLocal businesses, service organizations, and volunteers are invited to participate or support the event. For more information, to volunteer, or to donate, please contact Camphor Memorial Church at (215) 747-2600, or 215-820-1164 or email info@camphormemorial.churchTogether, we can ensure every child heads back to school ready to learn, grow, and thrive.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.