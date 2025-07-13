Rescheduled and Reignited Juneteenth Jubilee set for July 19 in Kennett Square

Keeping the spirit of Juneteenth alive in Kennett Square!

Rain can't wash away freedom!

KENNETT SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While a powerful storm washed out the original Juneteenth celebration on June 19, it could never wash away the spirit or the purpose behind this important day. The Rescheduled and Reignited Juneteenth Celebration will now take place on Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 11 AM to 4 PM at the new, state-of-the-art Kennett Library, ensuring the community can gather rain or shine.This year’s celebration, hosted by a network of community organizations in Kennett Square, promises a rich and vibrant program that honors Black history, freedom, and culture while engaging the whole community in a joyful and educational day. Highlights of the day include:• Storyteller Dr. Daisy Century portraying the legendary Harriet Tubman• High-flying performance by Stilt Walker Mafalda Thomas-Bouze and her drummers• African rhythms with Brother Hakim Tendaci and congo drummers• High-energy performances by 40+ Double Dutch jumpers and dancers from West Chester Dance Works, directed by Diane Matthews• Music throughout the day by DJ Wayne James• Family fun including face painting, floor and street games with Voices Underground, Mancala gameplay with Black Women of Chester County in Action, and lantern-making with the Kennett Square Heritage CenterThe celebration also includes a diverse marketplace of food trucks and vendors offering:• Caribbean cuisine, hot dogs, water ice, ice-cream, and desserts• African fashions, tie-dye shirts, hand-knitted goods, jewelry, plants, flowers, candles, body butters, and moreAuthors and historians, Dr. Cheryl Renee Gooch, and Mark Lanyon, will be on site to showcase and sign their books, and a wide range of community organizations will share resources and information, including:• Lincoln University Admissions• Kennett Area Community Service• Kennett Library• Kennett Heritage Center• MLK CommUNITY of Greater Kennett Area• Kennett Underground Railroad Center• Kennett Flash• Garage Youth Center• United Way of Southern Chester County• Black Women of Chester County in Action• Voices Underground/Square Roots Collective• Red Cross of Southern Chester County• Kennett Area Park Authority• Kennett Collaborative• New Garden UAME Church• Kennett Square Human Relations CommissionAttendees can purchase official Juneteenth t-shirts for $20 and are encouraged to bring small bills ($1s, $5s, $10s) to support vendors. There will be door prizes and free books for those who preregister at www.juneteenthkennettsquare.com , or check in at the event. Admission is free and open to the public.Join us on July 19 as we uplift the community, celebrate heritage, and honor the enduring legacy of Juneteenth—together.The Juneteenth Jubilee is made possible through the collaboration of dedicated community organizations in the Kennett Square area, including: Kennett Collaborative, Kennett Heritage Center, Kennett Underground Railroad Center, The Kennett Flash, Kennett Area Community Service, Kennett Library, New Garden Memorial U.A.M.E. Church, the Martin Luther King CommUNITY of Greater Kennett Area, and the Kennett Area Park Authority.Now in its sixth year, we are thrilled to sponsor this free community celebration and deeply grateful for the generous support of the Hadley Fund, Chester County Community Foundation , New Garden Memorial U.A.M.E. Church, and America 250 Friends.To help sustain this annual tradition, contributions are warmly welcomed at www.juneteenthkennettsquare.com . See you on July 19!

