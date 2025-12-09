Perdata.ai announces ‘AI Optional’ CONEXUS version

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perdata. ai announces “AI Optional” CONEXUS versionBased on customer feedback, Perdata.ai has enabled a “Artificial Intelligence Optional” configuration of its www.getconexus.com solution that allows organizations to introduce participants at events and communities based on personal interests and experiences. Event and Community Managers can use the intelligent AI matching and AI conversations starters or configure the platform for “AI free” operation."There is a growing concern and some backlash about using AI in social connection platforms," said Pete O’Dell, CEO of Perdata.ai. "By giving customers the ability to configure how AI is used we allow the B2B customer to choose."The CONEXUS platform is designed to give organizations the ability to connect participants in communities and at events based on shared interests, experiences and travel profiles. Anonymity is preserved until a face-to-face meeting between people. It is organizationally focused, privacy protecting and ad free.“In a world where digital noise is everywhere, the most meaningful connections still happen face to face.” said Johan Wikman, CTO at Perdata.ai. “With Conexus, we’re not trying to replace real interaction with tech, we’re using technology to make those moments easier to find. That’s where the real impact and scalability can help.”Organizers can host their own event up to 100 people at www.getconexus.com Everyone can join the CONEXUS friendship event using the link or QR code:About CONEXUS by Perdata.ai www.getCONEXUS.com by Perdata.ai is a platform that leverages AI technology to facilitate connections and foster meaningful relationships between people at events and gatherings. With a focus on community building and social connections, CONEXUS aims to make a positive impact on people's lives.CONTACT: Pete O’Dell, CEO, pete@perdata.ai 202-460-9207

