CONEXUS supports International Friendship day with Free Connection Events

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CONEXUS by Perdata.ai Celebrates International Friendship Day with Free Friendship Events July 30 - August 3, 2025CONEXUS by Perdata.ai is proud to announce its support for International Friendship Day on August 3, 2025. To commemorate this special day created by the United Nations, CONEXUS allows free friendship events to help bring people together to nurture meaningful relationships and foster a sense of community.International Friendship Day is a global celebration that recognizes the importance of friendships in our lives. CONEXUS by Perdata.ai is committed to creating platforms that facilitate connections and friendships. These free events will provide opportunities for people to meet new friends, strengthen existing bonds, and engage in activities that promote social connections."We believe that friendships are essential to our well-being and happiness," said Pete O’Dell, CEO of Perdata.ai. "By enabling these friendship events, we aim to bring people together and celebrate the power of friendships."“In a world where digital noise is everywhere, the most meaningful connections still happen face to face.” said Johan Wikman, CTO at Perdata.ai. “With Conexus, we’re not trying to replace real interaction with tech, we’re using technology to make those moments easier to find. That’s where the real impact lives.”Individuals can host their own event up to 250 people by registering at www.getconexus.com . People wanting to support international friendship day can participate in CONEXUS’s hosted event using this link or QR Code. All identities are shielded using a username and avatar, and no data will be sold/disclosed to outside partiesEveryone can join the CONEXUS friendship event using these invites:About CONEXUS by Perdata.ai www.getCONEXUS.com by Perdata.ai is a platform that leverages AI technology to facilitate connections and foster meaningful relationships between people at events and gatherings. With a focus on community building and social connections, CONEXUS aims to make a positive impact on people's lives.

