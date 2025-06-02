Perdata.ai Revolutionizes Live Event Personal Introductions with Launch of CONEXUS SaaS Platform

Make your next event friendlier by matching participant's personal passions and interests using AI. Privacy protected and no ads!

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perdata.ai, a leading innovator in human connections, last week at the Vancouver Web Summit, announced the launch of CONEXUS , a groundbreaking platform designed to match people attending live events based on shared interests and passions. CONEXUS empowers organizations to engage their participants at an entirely new level of personal connection while protecting their privacy."CONEXUS represents a significant leap forward in meeting new friends," said Pete O’Dell, CEO of Perdata.ai. "Our platform enables warm, human to human introductions based on common interest intersections, much easier than cold introductions or avoiding contact."CONEXUS offers customized deployment for event organizers, ease of use for participants and better outcomes for all. The platform is designed to meet the evolving needs of organizations and participants, providing a scalable and flexible solution for starting new friendships through matched AI based introductions."Johan Wikman, CTO of Perdata.ai, added, "We've developed CONEXUS with the future of social connection in mind. Our platform is built to foster new friendships locally and globally through shared passions. With CONEXUS, organizations hosting live events can unlock new opportunities to make events more fun, leave a lasting impression with participants, and foster an event friendly vibe."Perdata.ai is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions within the social connection and friendship relationship management (FRM) markets. With CONEXUS, the company is poised to revolutionize the way organizations enhance their live events. For a limited time, organizations can do events up to 100 people at no cost.For more information about CONEXUS and Perdata.ai, please visit www.getconexus.com or contact Pete O’Dell, CEO, Pete@perdata.aiContact:Pete O’Dell, CEO, Pete@perdata.ai, 202 460 9207

