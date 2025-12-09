Analgesics Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

Analgesics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Analgesics Market Through 2025?

The size of the analgesics market has experienced consistent growth in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $110.47 billion in 2024 to $113.1 billion in 2025, presenting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%. The growth registered throughout the historical period can be traced back to factors such as the effects of alternative therapies, safety and efficacy studies, the widespread prevalence of pain, marketing and promotional efforts, and economic elements.

Expectations signal a promising and consistent rise in the size of the analgesics market in the coming years. It is projected to amplify to ""$127.81 billion in 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. Drivers of this predicted growth during the forecast period include alternatives in pain management, market rivalry, heightened awareness of consumer health, demographic adjustments, and the prevalence of chronic diseases. The period of prediction also highlights several major trends such as personalized medication, non-opioid alternatives, the usage of CBD and cannabinoids, targeted pain management, and improvements in accessibility and affordability.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Analgesics Market?

The escalation in the incidence of chronic illnesses is propelling the growth of the analgesics market. Analgesics, alternatively referred to as painkillers, are employed to alleviate and diminish persistent or intense body pain resulting from numerous health issues. For instance, a report by WHO, a health organization based in Switzerland, shared in September 2022, stated that chronic diseases, which are also referred to as noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), are conditions that emerge over a prolonged time due to a blend of genetic, physiological, environmental, and behavioral factors. With an annual toll of 41 million fatalities, NCDs constitute 74% of all global deaths. 17 million people die from an NCD before reaching 70 years of age annually. These premature deaths make up 86% of the deaths in low-to-middle-income countries, while 77% of deaths related to NCDs transpire in these same countries. Hence, the considerable increase in chronic illnesses directly fuels the expansion of the analgesics market.

Which Players Dominate The Analgesics Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Analgesics include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

• Medley Pharmaceuticals Limited

• AbbVie Inc.

• Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC

• Novartis International AG

• Sanofi SA

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

• AstraZeneca Plc.

• Abbott Laboratories

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Analgesics Industry?

Growth strategy for businesses in the analgesic industry is progressively shifting towards investment. Leading manufacturers of analgesic drugs are financially backing clinical-stage firms to secure a competitive edge and consolidate their market standing. These financial inputs are facilitating companies to broaden their geographical presence and acquire specialized knowledge in the area of new product research and development. In January 2022, for example, Concentric Analgesics, Inc., a US-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm, declared the finalization of a $20 million convertible note financing from a mixed group of new and existing investors. This capital inflow will be allocated towards kick-starting registration-enabling Phase 3 studies for Concentric Analgesics' Phase 3-ready principal product prospect, Vocacapsaicin. It will also further finance Phase 3 development activities for Vocacapsaicin, the company's leading therapeutic candidate for post-operative pain management. The funding completion is a significant milestone for Concentric Analgesics, as it paves the way for the progression of Vocacapsaicin into Phase 3 development and marks a crucial initial move towards fully financing the program until its NDA submission.

Global Analgesics Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The analgesics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Non-opioids, Opioids

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores

3) By Application: Internal Analgesics, External Analgesics

Subsegments:

1) By Non-Opioids: Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Acetaminophen (Paracetamol), Salicylates

2) By Opioids: Natural Opioids, Semi-Synthetic Opioids, Synthetic Opioids



Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Analgesics Market?

In 2024, the analgesics market was dominated by North America. The Middle East, however, is projected to show the most rapid growth in the global market for analgesics during the estimated period. The report encompasses a geographical analysis of the analgesics market across regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

