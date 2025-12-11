IVF Services Market Trends IVF Services Market Report IVF Services Market Report

The Business Research Company’s IVF Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IVF Services Market to Surpass $34 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Fertility Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $124 billion by 2029, with IVF Services market to represent around 27% of the parent market. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $10,759 billion by 2029, the IVF Services market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the IVF Services Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the IVF services market in 2029, valued at $10,563 million. The market is expected to grow from $6,086 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The strong growth can be attributed to the delayed parenthood and government initiatives.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global IVF Services Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the IVF services market in 2029, valued at $9,717 million. The market is expected to grow from $5,649 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing incidence of lifestyle disorders and favorable regulatory approvals.

Request a free sample of the IVF Services Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3348&type=smp

What will be Largest Segment in the IVF Services Market in 2029?

The IVF services market is segmented by cycle type into fresh IVF cycles (non-donor), thawed IVF cycles (non-donor) and donor egg IVF cycles. The fresh IVF cycles (non-donor) market will be the largest segment of the IVF services market segmented by cycle type, accounting for 45% or $15,393 million of the total in 2029. The fresh IVF cycles (non-donor) market will be supported by growing awareness and acceptance of IVF as a primary fertility solution, improvements in embryo culture media and lab procedures enhancing success rates, rise in maternal age due to delayed parenthood, supportive government initiatives and funding in reproductive health, increasing availability of advanced diagnostics for ovarian reserve testing, technological enhancements enabling better follicular monitoring and egg retrieval and increasing prevalence of infertility due to lifestyle-related factors such as stress and obesity.

The IVF services market is segmented by service provider into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers and clinical research institutes. The fertility clinics market will be the largest segment of the IVF services market segmented by service provider, accounting for 77% or $26,219 million of the total in 2029. The fertility clinics market will be supported by specialization in assisted reproductive technologies (ART), availability of advanced equipment and skilled reproductive endocrinologists, focus on personalized treatment plans improving patient outcomes, partnerships with genetic labs and diagnostic centers, growing demand for standalone fertility services outside traditional hospital settings, continuous innovation through private investments and research and increasing medical tourism for affordable and quality fertility care.

What is the expected CAGR for the IVF Services Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the IVF services market leading up to 2029 is 11%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global IVF Services Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global IVF services market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected reshape reproductive healthcare, fertility treatment accessibility, and assisted conception technologies across medical facilities worldwide.

Increasing Awareness And Acceptance Of IVF - The increasing emphasis on awareness and acceptance of IVF will become a key driver of growth in the IVF services market by 2029. As fertility challenges become more widely discussed, people are increasingly aware of available reproductive technologies like IVF. Media, healthcare providers and fertility experts play a key role in spreading this knowledge. Social media campaigns and success stories have also made IVF more relatable and accessible. Improvements in IVF procedures, such as genetic screening, embryo freezing and improved success rates, have made IVF a more reliable option. Additionally, in the past, IVF was often seen as taboo, causing hesitation among couples seeking help. However, as societal norms evolve, IVF is now widely accepted as a mainstream solution for infertility, particularly in developed countries. As a result, the growing deployment of awareness and acceptance of IVF is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Favorable Regulatory Reforms In Developed Markets - The growing focus on regulatory reforms in developed will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the IVF services market by 2029. Governments in many developed markets are expanding insurance coverage for fertility treatments, including IVF, which reduces the financial burden on patients and makes treatments more accessible. Additionally, some countries offer tax incentives for IVF procedures, further lowering costs and encouraging more people to pursue treatment. By implementing clear regulations, governments ensure that IVF clinics meet high medical standards, improving the overall quality of services. Licensing and accreditation systems also enhance public trust, boosting confidence in IVF and encouraging more individuals to seek treatment. Consequently, the accelerating adoption of regulatory reforms in developed capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Rising Maternal Age - The expanding integration of maternal age processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the IVF services market by 2029. As women delay starting a family, fertility naturally declines with age, particularly after 35, leading to increased challenges in conception. This results in a higher demand for IVF treatments, especially among women facing age-related fertility issues. Many women now choose to freeze their eggs in their early 30s, with plans to use them later, further driving the need for IVF when they decide to conceive. As maternal age rises, more women in their late 30s and early 40s are seeking IVF to overcome fertility challenges. Therefore, this growing integration of maternal age operations is projected to supporting to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of IVF Service Providers In Emerging Markets - The increasing emphasis on IVF service providers in emerging will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the IVF services market by 2029. Infertility rates in emerging markets are rising due to lifestyle changes, urbanization, delayed childbearing and environmental factors, increasing the demand for IVF. As fertility awareness grows, more people are turning to IVF as a solution, leading to the expansion of IVF clinics in both urban and rural areas. This geographical expansion improves accessibility, making IVF services available to a larger population. Additionally, the lower cost of IVF in emerging markets has attracted medical tourists, further boosting demand and expanding the global reach of IVF services. As more clinics open, treatments become increasingly accessible, reducing financial and logistical barriers. Consequently, the rising adoption of IVF service providers in emerging strategies is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.The rapid growth of the global IVF services market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected reshape reproductive healthcare, fertility treatment accessibility, and assisted conception technologies across medical facilities worldwide.

Increasing Awareness And Acceptance Of IVF - The increasing emphasis on awareness and acceptance of IVF will become a key driver of growth in the IVF services market by 2029. As fertility challenges become more widely discussed, people are increasingly aware of available reproductive technologies like IVF. Media, healthcare providers and fertility experts play a key role in spreading this knowledge. Social media campaigns and success stories have also made IVF more relatable and accessible. Improvements in IVF procedures, such as genetic screening, embryo freezing and improved success rates, have made IVF a more reliable option. Additionally, in the past, IVF was often seen as taboo, causing hesitation among couples seeking help. However, as societal norms evolve, IVF is now widely accepted as a mainstream solution for infertility, particularly in developed countries. As a result, the growing deployment of awareness and acceptance of IVF is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Favorable Regulatory Reforms In Developed Markets - The growing focus on regulatory reforms in developed will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the IVF services market by 2029. Governments in many developed markets are expanding insurance coverage for fertility treatments, including IVF, which reduces the financial burden on patients and makes treatments more accessible. Additionally, some countries offer tax incentives for IVF procedures, further lowering costs and encouraging more people to pursue treatment. By implementing clear regulations, governments ensure that IVF clinics meet high medical standards, improving the overall quality of services. Licensing and accreditation systems also enhance public trust, boosting confidence in IVF and encouraging more individuals to seek treatment. Consequently, the accelerating adoption of regulatory reforms in developed capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Rising Maternal Age - The expanding integration of maternal age processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the IVF services market by 2029. As women delay starting a family, fertility naturally declines with age, particularly after 35, leading to increased challenges in conception. This results in a higher demand for IVF treatments, especially among women facing age-related fertility issues. Many women now choose to freeze their eggs in their early 30s, with plans to use them later, further driving the need for IVF when they decide to conceive. As maternal age rises, more women in their late 30s and early 40s are seeking IVF to overcome fertility challenges. Therefore, this growing integration of maternal age operations is projected to supporting to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of IVF Service Providers In Emerging Markets - The increasing emphasis on IVF service providers in emerging will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the IVF services market by 2029. Infertility rates in emerging markets are rising due to lifestyle changes, urbanization, delayed childbearing and environmental factors, increasing the demand for IVF. As fertility awareness grows, more people are turning to IVF as a solution, leading to the expansion of IVF clinics in both urban and rural areas. This geographical expansion improves accessibility, making IVF services available to a larger population. Additionally, the lower cost of IVF in emerging markets has attracted medical tourists, further boosting demand and expanding the global reach of IVF services. As more clinics open, treatments become increasingly accessible, reducing financial and logistical barriers. Consequently, the rising adoption of IVF service providers in emerging strategies is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed IVF Services Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ivf-services-global-market-report

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The IVF Services Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the fresh IVF cycles services market, the IVF services fertility clinics market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $18 billion in market value by 2029, driven by increasing infertility prevalence, growing adoption of advanced assisted reproductive technologies, rising awareness of fertility treatment options, and expanding accessibility of specialized fertility clinics. This surge reflects the accelerating integration of innovative reproductive technologies, personalized treatment protocols, and patient-centric care models, fueling transformative growth within the broader IVF services industry.

The IVF services fertility clinics market is projected to grow by $11,269 million, and the fresh IVF cycles services market by $6,570 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.