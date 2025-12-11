Bevacizumab Biosimilars Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Bevacizumab Biosimilars Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Bevacizumab Biosimilars Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Bevacizumab Biosimilars Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of bevacizumab biosimilars has experienced significant growth in the past years. The market value which stood at $1.53 billion in 2024 is projected to increase to $1.64 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The robust growth observed in the historical period could be ascribed to factors such as patent expiration, efforts to manage healthcare costs, a rising incidence of cancer, competitive market conditions, improved patient access and affordability, as well as acceptance of biosimilars.

The market size of bevacizumab biosimilars is predicted to witness significant expansion over the coming years, reaching ""$2.23 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This anticipated growth in the forecasted period can be attributed to the increasing need for cancer treatments, expertise in biosimilar development, pressure on health care systems, regulatory landscape for biosimilars, and interchangeability of biosimilars. Key trends spotted within the projected period include partnership and collaborations, regulatory progress and approvals, innovation and development in biosimilars, strategies for market access, and management of the biosimilar lifecycle.

Download a free sample of the bevacizumab biosimilars market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10848&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Bevacizumab Biosimilars Market?

The increasing number of cancer diagnoses is anticipated to drive the expansion of the bevacizumab biosimilar market. The term cancer incidence is used to describe the count of novel cancer cases in a specific demographic over a set time. Tumor angiogenesis, or the formation of new blood vessels that facilitate tumor growth, is prevented by Bevacizumab, a biologic. This inhibition could result in the shrinking and hampering of the tumor's growth. The drug shows comparable efficacy and safety to reference biologics in the treatment of patients suffering from advanced non-small cell lung cancer or metastatic colorectal cancer. For instance, in October 2024, the National Health Service (NHS) from the UK recorded 346,217 novel cancer diagnoses in 2022, reflecting 948 daily instances on average. This figure signifies an increase of 5% in comparison to the 329,664 diagnoses documented in 2021. Cancer diagnoses also escalated by 7%, moving up from 167,917 to 180,877 in 2022. Consequently, the increasing incidence of cancer positively impacts the growth of the bevacizumab biosimilars market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Bevacizumab Biosimilars Market?

Major players in the Bevacizumab Biosimilars include:

• Cipla Limited

• Reliance lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

• Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co. Ltd.

• Pfizer Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Mylan Inc.

• Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

• Beaconpharma Ltd.

• Innovent Biologics Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Bevacizumab Biosimilars Market?

The bevacizumab biosimilars market is witnessing a rise in product innovation as a primary trend. To secure their dominance, main market players are focusing on the development of original products. As an example, Biosimilar Abevmy (bevacizumab), identical to Roche's Avastin (bevacizumab), was launched by Viatris and Biocon Biologics, both US-based pharmaceutical companies, in May 2022. Health Canada approved Abevmy for application across four oncology indications. The biosimilar possesses quality, safety, and effectiveness equivalent to its reference biologic. It's a humanized monoclonal antibody (MA) that synthesizes and nullifies the biologic effect of human vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF).

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Bevacizumab Biosimilars Market Growth

The bevacizumab biosimilars market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Avastin, Mvasi, Zirabev, Aybintio, Other Products

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Colorectal Cancer, Non-small Cell Lung Cancer, Glioblastoma, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Cervical Cancer, Ovarian Cancer

Subsegments:

1) By Avastin: Original Avastin Product

2) By Mvasi: Mvasi (Amgen Biosimilar)

3) By Zirabev: Zirabev (Pfizer Biosimilar)

4) By Aybintio: Aybintio (Samsung Bioepis Biosimilar)

5) By Other Products: Additional Bevacizumab Biosimilars

View the full bevacizumab biosimilars market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bevacizumab-biosimilars-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Bevacizumab Biosimilars Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the bevacizumab biosimilars market. It encompassed areas such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa in the growth projections outlined in the bevacizumab biosimilars market study.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Bevacizumab Biosimilars Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Adalimumab Infliximab And Etanercept Biosimilar Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/adalimumab-infliximab-and-etanercept-biosimilar-global-market-report

Filgrastim Biosimilar Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/filgrastim-biosimilar-global-market-report

Oncology Biosimilar Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-biosimilar-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.