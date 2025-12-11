Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Report Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Report Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market to Surpass $8 billion in 2029. Within the broader Aerospace & Defense industry, which is expected to be $1,102 billion by 2029, the man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the man-portable anti-armor weapons market in 2029, valued at $2,459 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,672 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth is supported by the increased funding for defense technology startups and increasing product launches.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the man-portable anti-armor weapons market in 2029, valued at $1,865 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,628 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The stable growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of lightweight and portable weapons and rising strategic partnerships.

Request a free sample of Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9364&type=smp

What will be Largest Segment in the Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market in 2029?

The man-portable anti-armor weapons market is segmented by type into anti-aircraft missiles, rocket propelled grenades, anti-tank rifles and recoilless rifle. The rocket propelled grenades market will be the largest segment of the man-portable anti-armor weapons market segmented by type, accounting for 40% or $3,200 million of the total in 2029. The rocket propelled grenades market will be supported by increasing adoption in asymmetric warfare scenarios, rising demand for versatile and cost-effective anti-armor solutions, advancements in explosive warhead technology enhancing penetration capabilities, the expanding availability of user-friendly launch mechanisms improving operational efficiency and growing defense budgets supporting infantry equipment upgrades.

The man-portable anti-armor weapons market is segmented by technology into guided weapons and unguided weapons. The guided weapons market will be the largest segment of the man-portable anti-armor weapons market segmented by technology, accounting for 67% or $5,380 million of the total in 2029. The guided weapons market will be supported by increasing demand for precision strike capabilities minimizing collateral damage, advancements in GPS and laser guidance systems improving targeting accuracy, rising focus on enhancing soldier survivability through stand-off engagement capabilities, growing integration of smart technologies for improved battlefield effectiveness, and increased investments in next-generation missile systems for strategic defense.

The man-portable anti-armor weapons market is segmented by application into homeland security and defense. The defense market will be the largest segment of the man-portable anti-armor weapons market segmented by application, accounting for 70% or $5,572 million of the total in 2029. The defense market will be supported by rising defense modernization programs enhancing infantry capabilities, growing investments in portable anti-armor systems for versatile battlefield deployment, increasing focus on improving soldier mobility with lightweight weapon designs, advancements in integrated targeting systems enhancing strike precision, and expanding international defense alliances promoting cross-border arms procurement.

What is the expected CAGR for the Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the man-portable anti-armor weapons market leading up to 2029 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global man-portable anti-armor weapons market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape modern defense strategies and battlefield capabilities worldwide.

Rising Defense Budgets - The rising defense budgets will become a key driver of growth in the man-portable anti-armor weapons market by 2029. An increasing defense budget enables governments to allocate more funds toward procuring advanced man-portable anti-armor weapons, enhancing their military’s capability to counter armored threats effectively. Additionally, higher budgets drive investment in research and development, leading to innovations in lightweight, precision-guided, and more effective anti-armor weapon systems. As a result, the rising defense budgets is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Rise In Military Modernization Programs - The rise in military modernization programs will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the man-portable anti-armor weapons market by 2029. By replacing outdated systems with next-generation, high-precision, and lightweight solutions. These programs also foster technological advancements, ensuring that infantry forces are equipped with more effective and adaptable weaponry to counter evolving battlefield threats. Consequently, the rise in military modernization programs is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Geopolitical Conflicts And Border Disputes - The increasing geopolitical conflicts and border disputes within digital manufacturing processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the man-portable anti-armor weapons market by 2029. As nations prioritize strengthening their defense capabilities to counter potential threats. This heightened security focus leads to higher procurement, research, and development investments, driving market growth for advanced and effective anti-armor solutions. Therefore, this increasing geopolitical conflicts and border disputes is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Government Support And Policies - The government support and policies will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the man-portable anti-armor weapons market by 2029. Government support and favorable policies, such as increased defense spending, streamlined procurement processes, and incentives for local production, drive the growth of the man-portable anti-armor weapons market by ensuring steady demand and funding for development. Additionally, export regulations, strategic defense partnerships, and technology transfer agreements facilitate market expansion and innovation, strengthening the industry’s global competitiveness. Consequently, the government support and policies is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/man-portable-anti-armor-weapons-global-market-report

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the guided man-portable anti-armor weapons market, the defense man-portable anti-armor weapons market and the rocket propelled grenades man-portable anti-armor weapons market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $3 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising global defense modernization programs, increasing demand for lightweight and precision-guided infantry weapons, and heightened focus on enhancing soldier lethality and battlefield mobility. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of next-generation anti-armor technologies that enable greater operational flexibility, improved target accuracy, and cost-effective deployment, fueling transformative growth within the broader man-portable anti-armor weapons industry.

The guided man-portable anti-armor weapons market is projected to grow by $1,395 million, the defense man-portable anti-armor weapons market by $1,198 million and the rocket propelled grenades man-portable anti-armor weapons market by $778 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.