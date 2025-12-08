Global Media Highlights in November

INSTITUTE FOR GOVERNANCE, POLICIES & POLITICS

Headline: Technocracy: Politics of Semiconductors - II

Posted on: 24 October 2025

Summary: A recent episode of the Institute for Governance, Policies & Politics explored the geopolitical battle over semiconductor and AI chip manufacturing between the US, China, and India. Dr Jiawei (Steven) Hai, Assistant Professor at XJTLU’s Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Hub, shared his insights in the episode.

NATURE MAGAZINE

Headline: My funding applications are taking up too much time. How can I stay focused on my research?

Published on: 3 November 2025

Summary: A young researcher in China wrote to Nature Magazine for advice on handling the immense pressure of grant-applying, which is taking time away from their actual research. In response, several experienced academics, including Dr Xinzhao Tong at XJTLU’s School of Science. Dr Tong said she found that committing to her research passion regardless of the outcome made her feel “light” and finally eased the pressure.

CHANNEL NEWS ASIA (CNA)

Headline: ‘Selling misery’: China’s victim-turned-livestreamers turn trauma into traffic and face growing scepticism

Published on: 11 November 2025

Summary: A Chinese livestreamer is facing both support and criticism for sharing her story as a child trafficking survivor to sell products online. This practice, known as “selling misery”, has sparked a wider debate about turning trauma into a business.

Dr Samuel Kwok, Senior Associate Professor at XJTLU’s International Business School Suzhou, commented on the trend’s lack of sustainability. He noted that while such stories initially attract sympathy purchases, “people eventually get tired of such approaches”, especially if the products themselves don’t resonate with consumers.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

Headline: How one university uses Al to prepare students for their future careers

Published on: 12 November 2025

Summary: In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, Professor Xiaojun Zhang, Chief Officer of Education, explained that the University’s “Syntegrative Education” is designed to help students gain a deep, cross-disciplinary understanding of core industry issues. He also emphasised that outside of technical knowledge, the curriculum focuses on leadership and communication, noting that early exposure to real companies helps students “develop their passion for topics and fields that interest them”.

BBC FUTURE

Headline: ‘They’re just so much further ahead’: How China won the world’s EV battery race

Published on: 13 November 2025

Summary: China has risen to dominate the global electric vehicle (EV) battery industry, producing over three-quarters of the world’s lithium-ion cells thanks to decades of coordinated government policy and a protected domestic market.

In a recent interview with BBC Future, Dr Chenguang Liu, Assistant Professor at XJTLU’s School of Robotics, noted that in an EV battery pack, “one weak cell would drag down the whole chain”, making consistency critical. He also highlighted that this demands “massive, highly automated plants with strict process control”, an area where top Chinese battery manufacturers excel.

NATURE MAGAZINE

Headline: China’s new scientist visa is a ‘serious bid’ for the world’s top talent

Published on: 11 November 2025

Summary: China has launched a new “K visa” to attract foreign STEM researchers, allowing them to move to the country without a job offer in a bid to boost its competitiveness in key fields like AI. Dr Changhee Kim, Asistant Professor at XJTLU’s HeXie Academy, contextualised the policy shift. He observed that “while the US seemed to be raising barriers, China sent a strong counter-signal that it’s opening its doors”.

SIXTH TONE

Headline: Carbon Copies: China Moves to Regulate Plagiarism

Published on: 13 November 2025

Summary: China is launching a national campaign to curb plagiarism in government documents after recent scandals exposed officials for copying and pasting reports.

Dr Chun-fung Chen, Associate Professor at XJTLU’s School of Humanities and Social Sciences, explained that this plagiarism stems from a promotion system “overly reliant on paperwork” and limited resources for research. Dr Jiawei (Steven) Hai, Assistant Professor Professor at XJTLU’s Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Hub, added that generative AI has “made plagiarism between and within government documents more accessible and easier”.

THE HIGHER EDUCATION

Headline: Korea school bully ban ‘turns universities into moral gatekeepers’

Published on: 14 November 2025

Summary: South Korea is requiring universities to reject applicants with a history of school bullying, a policy that has already led to dozens of rejections at top institutions and is overwhelmingly supported by the public.

Dr Changhee Kim, Asistant Professor at XJTLU’s HeXie Academy, highlighted that this policy makes universities act as “moral gatekeepers”, blurring their traditional role. He noted that while it might help victims feel safer, it could also create an environment of high anxiety where students fear that any minor conflict could permanently damage their future prospects.

KOMPAS

Headline: Ubah Kendala Bahasa Jadi Peluang Bisnis, Ini Kisah Inspiratif Pendiri China Go Saat Kuliah di China (Turning a language barrier into a business opportunity, this is the inspiring story of China Go’s founder while studying in China)

Published on: 12 November 2025

Summary: Nicholas Sukardi, an XJTLU alumnus from Indonesia, founded the travel startup China Go after identifying a market need for flexible, personalised tours in China that overcome the language barrier for Indonesian tourists.

He credited his education at XJTLU as foundational to his entrepreneurship. The University’s Mandarin courses gave him the confidence to interact in Chinese business contexts.

TIMES HIGHER EDUCATION (THE) CAMPUS

Headline: Blend individual and group work to build creative confidence

Published on: 10 November 2025

Summary: In a recent THE Campus article, Dane Taylor, Teaching Fellow at XJTLU’s Academy of Film and Creative Technology, shared a new teaching method that blends group and solo work and can boost confidence and risk-taking in students. It starts with collaborative tasks to build accountability, then shifts to individual projects using shared materials. This lets students explore ideas freely, see multiple valid outcomes, and grow their creative identity.

By Kayla Foniel Johan and Xinmin Han

Edited by Patricia Pieterse