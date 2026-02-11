Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,449 in the last 365 days.

Video: Executive President sends 2026 New Year wishes

In his latest festive address, Professor Youmin Xi answers questions from netizens, and reflects on their good wishes for the coming year. He talks about working with AI, the value of slowness, that “squandering” sometimes means “growth”, and that all-round development beats full marks. He also shares his wishes for everyone to gallop towards the future in this Year of the Horse.

Video by Lezhi Li, Zuofu Wang, and Jingrui Duan

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Video: Executive President sends 2026 New Year wishes

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.