Video: Executive President sends 2026 New Year wishes

In his latest festive address, Professor Youmin Xi answers questions from netizens, and reflects on their good wishes for the coming year. He talks about working with AI, the value of slowness, that “squandering” sometimes means “growth”, and that all-round development beats full marks. He also shares his wishes for everyone to gallop towards the future in this Year of the Horse. Video by Lezhi Li, Zuofu Wang, and Jingrui Duan

