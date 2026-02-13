Five XJTLU scholars make Elsevier’s 2025 Highly Cited Chinese Researchers list

Elsevier has recently released its 2025 Highly Cited Chinese Researchers list, which tracks highly cited researchers who are affiliated with institutions based in the Chinese mainland. Five scholars from XJTLU have been recognised for their outstanding academic achievements and research impact, underscoring the University’s strength across multiple disciplines.

Recognised scholars (listed in no particular order):

Professor Adam Cross

Associate Vice President, Education

Applied Economics

Professor Xuezhong He

International Business School Suzhou

Applied Economics

Professor Eyad Elkord

School of Science

Biomedical Engineering

Professor Huiqing Wen

School of Advanced Technology

Electrical Engineering

Dr Shuihua Wang

School of Science

Computer Science

The Highly Cited Chinese Researchers list is based on data from Scopus, the globally recognised abstract and citation database. It is widely regarded as one of the key benchmarks for measuring the academic impact of institutions. The 2025 list spans 10 disciplinary categories and 83 first-level disciplines as defined by China’s Ministry of Education.

XJTLU remains committed to advancing research-led innovation, with sustained efforts in academic excellence and talent cultivation. The University is dedicated to nurturing high-calibre graduates equipped with a global outlook, innovative thinking, and strong intercultural communication skills.

By XJTLU Research Management Office

Edited by Luyun Shi and Patricia Pieterse

Translated by Xiangyin Han