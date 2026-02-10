University of Liverpool Vice-Chancellor's 2026 New Year Greeting

Dear Executive President Xi, XJTLU staff and students

On behalf of everyone here at the University of Liverpool, I’d like to wish you a very happy new year. As we welcome the Year of the Fire Horse, we celebrate a time traditionally associated with energy, success and progress. I hope you will approach the year ahead with confidence, resilience and a spirit of innovation in your study, work and shared endeavours. May the paths you choose over the coming year bring you happiness, good fortune and – of course – success.

Many of the qualities associated with the Fire Horse resonate strongly as artificial intelligence continues to transform society and education, opening up new ways to learn, teach and collaborate. I hope the dynamic spirit of the Fire Horse inspires us all to engage with AI responsibly and imaginatively. As technology reshapes how knowledge is created and shared, I hope the year ahead is marked by curiosity, inclusion and human connection, empowering staff and students alike to thrive in an evolving world.

Of course, the coming year is important for another reason too, as we prepare to jointly celebrate XJTLU’s 20th anniversary. A unique, collaborative and highly successful venture formed in partnership between the University of Liverpool and Xi’an Jiaotong University, XJTLU is a source of real pride for all of us here in Liverpool. In 2006, just 164 students were admitted as part of XJTLU’s first cohort, and word of its quality teaching quickly spread. Fast forward to 2026, and it is as if ten thousand horses have been galloping forward. We are now in a position to celebrate an institution which is thriving, with thousands of highly talented staff, students and alumni, fantastic teaching and a burgeoning research output. My congratulations to you all on your fantastic achievement.

In December, I was delighted to recognise the significant role that Executive President Professor Xi has played in this success, awarding him an Honorary Fellowship in recognition of both his brilliant contributions to research and his exceptional leadership of XJTLU, at our December graduations. I also took the opportunity to give Professor Xi a plaque as a small token of our pride in being the “L” in XJTLU. Beautifully decorated with a Liver bird – the iconic symbol of Liverpool – it is a precursor to our main gift, which we look forward to presenting to XJTLU in the coming months.

I know that colleagues at XJTLU have been working incredibly hard to plan celebratory events for this year, and I have no doubt that the "Light up the World” campaign and the Anniversary Celebration Conference will be real highlights in the calendar. I am really pleased that I will be celebrating with you in person at the Conference, and I look forward to meeting as many of you as possible during my stay.

So, with an exciting year ahead, it only remains for me to wish you all a fantastic break and all the very best for the Year of the Horse.

Best wishes,

Professor Tim Jones

Vice-Chancellor, University of Liverpool