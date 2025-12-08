Governor McMaster's Schedule: Monday, December 8, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster's schedule for Monday, December 8, 2025, includes the following: Monday, December 8 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will participate in the SODECIA AAPICO Joint Venture groundbreaking ceremony, Tri-County Global Industrial Site, 4100 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg, S.C.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.