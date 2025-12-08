New Juror Qualification Form and Video

Nebraska Supreme Court Rule (Effective January 1, 2026)

Beginning January 1, 2026, Nebraska Supreme Court rules require all Nebraska trial courts to use a revised and streamlined Juror Qualification Form. The new form was redesigned after receiving input from jury commissioners and court staff from across the state with the goals of:

making the form easier to read and complete, explaining the purpose for requesting various personal and demographic information, improving the uniformity of jury management practices statewide, improving data collection and analysis, and supporting compliance with Nebraska’s Jury Selection Act.

The new Juror Qualification Form also includes a link to a video that will provide prospective jurors with information about the importance of completing and returning the form and serving on a jury.

In addition to the revised Juror Qualification Form, the following court rules were amended: Neb. Ct. R. §§ 6-1002, 6-1003, and 6-1004.

What information is collected from jurors and why is it collected?

The revised Juror Qualification Form collects the same personal and demographic information as the prior form, but in a more streamlined format that no longer requires the use or storage of a separate detachable page. The revised form also explains why certain personal and demographic information is being requested and adds more response options. As the revised form explains, some of the information is necessary to assist in contacting prospective jurors about their jury service; some information is necessary to determine whether prospective jurors are qualified to serve on a jury under Nebraska law; some information is necessary to assist in ensuring the jury pools represent a fair cross-section of the community; and some information is necessary to determine whether a prospective juror’s jury service should be postponed or whether a prospective juror should be exempted or excused.

How will the Supreme Court collect juror data?

Juror data is collected by jury commissioners using the Nebraska Supreme Court’s e-Jury system through JUSTICE or an independent jury management system that has been approved by the Nebraska Supreme Court. Prospective jurors will continue to have the option to complete the Juror Qualification Form online or in paper. However, if a paper form is returned, the jury commissioners must enter the juror information into the e-Jury system or the approved independent jury management system. Any jury commissioners using an independent jury management system are required to electronically submit the juror data to the Research and Data Division of the Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation on an annual basis and in a manner that protects all names and personally identifying information.

Will the juror data remain confidential?

Yes. Neb. Rev. Stat. § 25-1673 makes it unlawful for a jury commissioner, a clerk of the court, or any person who may have access to juror information to disclose personally identifying information, except under order of the court. The statute also allows the Supreme Court or an agent of the Supreme Court acting under the direction of the Chief Justice to have access to Juror Qualification Forms for research purposes and directs that the Supreme Court and its agent must treat the information as confidential and may not release information identifying any individual who completed a Juror Qualification Form.

What does the new Supreme Court rule require beginning January 1, 2026?

Requires every county jury commissioner to use the Supreme Court approved Nebraska Juror Qualification Form. Any amendments to the form must be approved by the Supreme Court. Requires jury commissioners to enter all completed Juror Qualification Forms electronically or manually into the Nebraska Judicial Branch’s e-Jury system through JUSTICE or a Supreme Court approved independent jury management system. If a jury commissioner is using an independent jury management system other than e-Jury, then the jury commissioner must: request the Supreme Court to approve the independent jury management system prior to using the system. annually, on a fiscal year basis, electronically transmit their county’s juror information to the State Court Administrator in a manner that protects all names and personally identifying information.

What does the video include?

The video will provide prospective jurors with information about the importance of completing and returning the form and serving on a jury. Included in the video will be an introduction to jury service; an overview of how a juror is selected; overview of information a prospective juror may receive in the mail from a jury commissioner, including instructions on completing and returning the form; employer/employee obligations related to jury service; and preparing for jury service.

Contact:

Amy Prenda, Deputy Administrator for Court Services Division

(531) 350-0115

amy.prenda@nejudicial.gov