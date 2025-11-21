Trenton steps into industry 6.0 by valuing parental skills as core corporate soft skills

New engine for growth: Trenton Spa supports employees by transforming parenting experience into workplace strengths

MODENA, MODENA, ITALY, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The historic metalworking company Trenton, which takes its name from the well-known American city, announces a new ‘engine’ for productivity: enhancing the skills of working parents through expert consultations.The company is thus looking to the new international standards of Industry 6.0, which place people at the center, rewarding and valuing their qualities as parents and applying them to the world of work. Trenton takes a crucial step towards Industry 6.0. This philosophy, which puts 'people at the center' and ensures workers feel comfortable and valued in the workplace, is the foundation for this initiative.Following its commitment to gender equality, the Frassinoro-based company is now investing in the skills of new parents with a unique project of video clips and consultations. After obtaining the prestigious Gender Equality Certification, Trenton Spa, an Emilia-based company specializing in the production and export of high-tech mechanical components, is taking an innovative step: providing concrete support for parenthood by transforming the experience of raising children into valuable corporate soft skills.Carlotta Giovetti, CEO of Trenton, continues her commitment to ensuring a fair, inclusive, and respectful work environment. “We already have specific training and informational brochures,” explains CEO Giovetti, “but we asked ourselves: what can we do in practical terms? We wanted to do something that would really engage people. We started from the concept that many skills useful in the workplace are directly developed through the experience of raising children.”At the heart of the new project are micro-video clips, divided by age and topic, designed to make parents aware of the new skills they acquire through their children. The goal is to help them rediscover aspects of their character which, nurtured by the complex experience of parenthood, can be successfully employed in their work and in their relationships with colleagues.To give the project substance and authority, Trenton has brought in two highly qualified experts: Rosaria Di Puorto, midwife at the Modena Local Health Authority, author and lecturer at SMECHIMAI Unimore (for Dr. Lara Arduini), and Elena Cuppini, coach and lawyer, family mediator, and family life coach.“It’s a real journey of awareness,” continues Giovetti, “to help people understand and recognize skills that are often underestimated. New parents tend to think of themselves as inadequate, comparing themselves negatively with others. Instead, we want to valorize qualities such as patience, care, attention to detail, planning, responsibility, and empathy,” the CEO observes. “Behind these qualities lie powerful organizational and interpersonal skills that directly impact logistics and time management.”The project does not stop at newborns. For parents of teenagers, three short videos are specifically dedicated to conflict management (instead of negotiation) and mediation, focusing on creating a relationship of trust, freedom, honesty, and authenticity. All these skills will also prove extremely useful in the workplace once people become aware of them and learn to use them in their relationships with colleagues, customers, and management.“At these crucial moments, parents become true mediators, torn between their protective instincts and the need to grant autonomy,” explains Giovetti. In essence, teamwork can be learned through managing family dynamics: dealing with grandparents, schools, teachers, or other parents is, in effect, a job of coordination and communication. “If we think about the departments of a company,” the CEO observes, “we see that these skills are extremely useful in logistics, quality, sales, and, of course, corporate communications.”The first video clips are already in production and will be released in the coming months. But Trenton’s support goes beyond digital content. The company has made two hours of free, remote consultation available to all staff with the professionals involved in the project. The service, paid for entirely by Trenton, is also open to employees’ spouses, recognizing the value of co-parenting. After these two hours, those who wish to can continue the process independently, armed with greater awareness and the resources made available by the company.

