JTMsocial’s ‘Mind On a Mission’ Ignites Listeners with Motivational Hip Hop Anthem

Justforthemusic LLC...

Charlotte Artist JTMsocial’s New Single Features Epic tha Dawn, Phylia Adam’s, 1Chedda & More

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JTMsocial, also known as Jeffrey Travis Mcmillian, is making waves with his latest single, “Mind On a Mission,” a powerful blend of hip hop, pop, and rap designed to inspire and uplift. This thought-provoking track showcases JTMsocial’s signature wit, intellectual depth, and originality, solidifying his place as a rising force in the indie music scene.“Mind On a Mission” is a testament to JTMsocial’s dedication to crafting music with a purpose. The single features a dynamic collaboration with Epic tha Dawn, David October, Singer Phylia Adam’s, 1Chedda, and D. Lynch, with production by Legion Beatz. Each artist brings their unique talent to the track, creating a rich and layered sound that resonates with listeners on multiple levels. The song’s themes of perseverance, ambition, and self-belief are perfectly timed for anyone seeking motivation in their daily lives.JTMsocial’s journey as an independent artist began at the age of 19, and he has since cultivated a sound that blends catchy hooks with meaningful lyrics. His ability to weave witty punchlines, steady flow, and intellectual storytelling into his music has garnered him a dedicated following and over 220,000 guaranteed streams. Beyond his musical endeavors, JTMsocial aims to expand his influence into entrepreneurial, non-profit, and aviation industries.Listeners can explore more of JTMsocial’s music and connect with him on his YouTube channel , where they can find a variety of content that showcases his artistic vision and commitment to his craft.Listen to Mind On a Mission and other music. Follow JTMsocial face book page, Instagram page, and TikTok. Support the music mainly!###ABOUTJTM-Justforthemusic, or Jeffrey Travis Mcmillian, was born in Hampton, Virginia, and raised from the age of 4 in various areas of North Carolina. With a background in piano, gospel choir, and award-winning short story telling from elementary school, he began his career as an independent artist at 19. Known for his witty punchlines, steady flow, and intellectual storytelling, he has built a successful business, producing over 220,000 guaranteed streams and counting. His future goals include extending outside of the music realm into fields of entrepreneurial, non profit, and aviation industries.LINKS

