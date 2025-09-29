Big Rome Drops Raw and Honest New EP ‘Mentally Disturbed Scarred 4 Life’

Jerome Higgs

Award-winning hip hop artist Big Rome delivers a powerful and unflinching look at struggle and survival.

SPRINGDALE, AR, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- If there’s one thing you can always count on from Big Rome, it’s honesty in his music. On September 11th, 2025, hip hop artist Big Rome dropped his new EP ‘Mentally Disturbed / Scarred 4 Life’, and it’s one of his rawest projects yet. The EP comes with 5 tracks, each one hitting in its own way, but together creating a powerful look at struggle, survival, and self-identity. This is hip hop storytelling at its best. Along with the EP, he also dropped a music video for the lead track ‘Who I Am’.Rome isn’t just another rapper dropping bars, he’s an award-winning poet, songwriter, and artist who’s built his career on turning real-life experiences into music that sticks with you. From his wins with the Famous Poets Society, to Song of the Year with IMEA, to global radio spins and placements in TV, films, and video games, his grind has been steady for years. And with this new EP, you can feel all of that experience come together.The standout track here is definitely the lead single ‘Who I Am’, which also just dropped with a brand new music video. It’s hard-hitting, unapologetic, and the kind of track you’ll run back a few times to catch all the details in the lyrics. The video only adds to the impact, giving a visual punch to the story he’s spitting on the mic. Check out the video on YouTube Musically, the project balances heavy beats with darker undertones, creating the perfect canvas for Rome’s delivery. Each track has that bounce and swagger that’ll move your body, but the content keeps your head locked in too. That’s the balance Big Rome does so well—making music that you can feel in your chest while still taking something real from the words.Visit the website to check out/download/buy music, follow on social media, contact for interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations: https://bigrome.hearnow.com/ ###ABOUTThe entertainment industry knows him as Big Rome, a man of many talents. A member of the Famous Poets Society, he secured wins in their annual poetry contest, earning Poet of the Year in 2002 and Honorable Mention in 2003. Also a member of IMEA (International Music and Entertainment Association), he won Song of the Year in 2014. He has been nominated for numerous awards across the U.S. and has seen his music played globally on FM/Internet/College Radio.An amazing songwriter and artist, Big Rome is able to put his life story into a swag and a funk that your body automatically moves to. He has seen success with music placements in T.V./Films/Video Games etc. and has been featured in some of the industry’s most notable urban magazines (Hip Hop Weekly, Coast 2 Coast, TunedLoud etc). He is definitely an artist to watch.LINKS

Big Rome - Who I Am (Official Reload)

