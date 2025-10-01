Zach Stich Announces New Album ‘Till They Put Me In The Ground’ Releasing November 14

Zach Stich

Americana artist Zach Stich set to release his highly anticipated full-length album recorded at Capricorn Studios.

DALLAS, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zach Stich is thrilled to announce the release of his new album, “Till They Put Me In The Ground,” set to launch on November 14th. Produced by Charles Gilbert and recorded at the legendary Capricorn Studios, this album promises to deliver a unique blend of humor, heart, and the incisive storytelling that Zach is known for.This project holds special significance for Zach, as it features contributions from his family. His brother played bass on several tracks, he played a guitar passed down to him by his great great-aunt Ann, and his niece, Mary Evelyn, lent her voice to background vocals. “Family means a lot to me. With my guitar, my brother, and my niece there are four generations of my family touching this album. I was really honored to have my family be such a big part of this project,” Zach shares.Zach hopes that his music will evoke a range of emotions in listeners. “I want people to be happy when they hear some of my songs and to be sad when they hear other ones,” he explains. “Hopefully, the emotions they feel will match the ones I intended.” He says with the wry wit he’s known for. His lyrical prowess has garnered significant attention, with many praising his storytelling ability. Stich notes, “People always comment on my lyrics, and that really makes me happy. Some people who I really respect in the music industry have compared my lyrics to John Prine, and that is the biggest compliment I could get as a songwriter.”With “Till They Put Me In The Ground,” Zach continues to solidify his place in the Americana music scene, offering listeners a collection of songs that are both deeply personal and universally relatable. Fans can catch a glimpse of his work on YouTube Stream the new album when it releases, follow Zach on Instagram, and come see him at his live shows! https://www.instagram.com/zach_stich_music/?hl=en ###ABOUTGeorgia-based artist Zach Stich delivers a unique blend of humor, heart, and incisive storytelling, establishing himself as a rising force in the country and Americana landscape. Drawing inspiration from legendary songwriters like Willie Nelson, John Prine, and Hayes Carll, Zach infuses his music with a distinctive Southern charm that resonates with audiences far beyond his home state. His performances are more than just concerts; they’re an invitation into a world where wit and warmth intertwine.A familiar presence on stages throughout Georgia, including the Cohutta Songfest, Elijay Songwriters Festival, and Eddie’s Attic, Zach has extended his reach across the Southeast, gracing venues in Alabama, the Carolinas, and even participating in songwriter rounds in Nashville, Tennessee. He is slated to perform at the Old Bolivar Station Songwriter Festival in Sanger, TX, and the Capricorn Artist Showcase in Macon, GA, further solidifying his presence on the national stage. In 2023, he released his debut EP, Towards the Storm, followed by a live EP and a Christmas single, EP Phone Home, Mrs. Claus. These projects set the stage for his highly anticipated full-length album, Till They Put Me in the Ground, recorded at the iconic Capricorn Studios in Macon and set for release on November 14, 2025.Zach’s lyrical prowess is what truly sets him apart. He has been compared to John Prine, a comparison he cherishes, for his ability to infuse humor and wit into songs without sacrificing genuine emotion. Tracks like “If I Had a Box,” a poignant reflection on loss and regret, and “Run On,” a haunting “Swampy Tonk” tune about the futility of escaping oneself, demonstrate his range and depth as a songwriter. His music’s simplicity allows the emotional core to shine, a quality he admires in his heroes, Willie Nelson and John Prine.Zach is focused on expanding his reach through songwriter festivals and original gigs. His long-term aspirations include landing publishing deals, securing opening slots on larger tours, and ultimately seeing other artists record his songs. Zach aims to take his music seriously, while maintaining a lighthearted approach to his persona, ensuring that his performances remain as entertaining as they are heartfelt.LINKS

