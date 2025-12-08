Xero Featured in CBS’ 50 American Leaders, Highlighting Small Business Innovation

Small businesses are the heartbeat of all global economies, but too many owners struggle due to widespread lack of financial support systems” — Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, CEO of Xero

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xero , the global small business accounting platform, will be featured in the CBS documentary series, 50 American Leaders, highlighting the company’s ability to empower small business growth through continued investment in AI-driven tools, payments and analytics, as well as deep partnerships with accountants and bookkeepers The report will underscore how Xero helps entrepreneurs and their advisors stay financially agile while tackling challenges such as cash flow management, compliance and financial literacy.Small businesses are the backbone of the economy, employing nearly half of the U.S. workforce and contributing 43.5% of GDP. Yet, they face mounting pressures: according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly a quarter fail in their first year of opening, while only half make it to their fifth anniversary. In fact, according to data from Xero, for the 50% that fail within the first five years, it is often due to gaps in financial literacy and a lack of strategic support. Xero is working to change that trajectory by providing the clarity, tools and confidence they need to not only survive, but thrive.The CBS feature follows Xero’s journey through transforming the cloud accounting industry and empowering accountants to serve as strategic advisors. Through shrewd acquisitions of companies like Melio and Syft, and the launch of its proprietary AI engine, Just Ask Xero (JAX), the company is delivering solutions that automate routine tasks, surface predictive analytics and streamline workflows across payments, invoicing and reporting. These innovations help small businesses get paid up to 2–3x faster, manage cash flow proactively and unlock deeper financial insights.“Small businesses are the heartbeat of all global economies, but too many owners struggle due to widespread lack of financial support systems,” said Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, CEO of Xero. “Xero is focused on giving owners and their accounting advisors the tools to manage cash flow more efficiently, gain deeper insights, and make smarter financial decisions so they can build resilience that enables them to thrive for the long-term.”Beyond direct technology, Xero invests in financial literacy and education, recognizing that innovation alone isn’t enough to ensure long-term survival given today’s volatile markets. Initiatives such as the Xero Beautiful Business Fund (XBBF) provide financial support for innovation and growth, while advisor partnerships help small businesses turn data into actionable strategies.About Xero:Xero is a global small business platform that helps customers supercharge their business by bringing together the most important small business tools, including accounting, payroll and payments — on one platform. Xero’s powerful platform helps customers automate routine tasks, get timely insights, and connects them with their data, their apps, and their accountant or bookkeeper so they can focus on what really matters. Trusted by millions of small businesses and accountants and bookkeepers globally, Xero makes life better for people in small business, their advisors, and communities around the world. For further information, please visit xero.com.

