Basamh Group Celebrates 75 Years of Legacy, Innovation, and Growth in New Documentary

This milestone isn’t just about looking back—it’s about honoring the values that brought us here and carrying them forward with purpose” — Khalid Temairik, CEO of Basamh Group

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basamh Group a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s FMCG landscape, is marking its 75th anniversary with the release of a special feature documentary titled “Built to Last” on CBS. The film chronicles the Group’s journey from a modest shop in Jeddah to a trusted name in food distribution and brand innovation across the region.“Built to Last” features interviews with CEO Khalid Temairik, long-serving employees, and key partners such as General Mills’ Balki Radhakrishnan and Sheikh Abdullah AlOthaim. It also reflects on the foundational vision of the Group, as introduced in the opening narration by Sheikh Ahmed Salem Basamh, who shares how the Group has always been rooted in values that continue to shape its identity today. Through these reflections, the film highlights Basamh Group’s commitment to quality, long-term partnerships, and people-first values that have shaped its journey for over seven decades.The documentary traces three pivotal eras in the Group’s story: its humble beginnings under founder Sheikh Ahmed Saeed Basamh, the evolution of a values-driven organization centered on brand building, deep-rooted partnerships, and a people-first culture, and a future-focused vision to become a leading business ecosystem in the MEA region.These principles come to life through the Group’s operating arms—GoodyCo, which exemplifies brand building and consumer insight; BTC and SFS, which demonstrate Basamh’s distribution excellence; and Thokoman Foods, a reflection of its commitment to high-quality manufacturing and product innovation."This milestone isn’t just about looking back—it’s about honoring the values that brought us here and carrying them forward with purpose," said Khalid Temairik, CEO of Basamh Group. "Our legacy is grounded in consumer focus, a culture that empowers our people, and partnerships rooted in trust. That’s what makes us built to last."The documentary will air on CBS. Watch the campaign live here. About Basamh GroupBasamh Group is one of Saudi Arabia’s most respected family-owned conglomerates, established in 1948 by Sheikh Ahmed Saeed Basamh. Over 75 years, the Group has empowered brands, businesses, and people through a legacy built on integrity, innovation, and partnership. Today, Basamh Group continues to invest in future-forward solutions while staying true to its roots as a people-first, purpose-driven organization.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.