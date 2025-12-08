Codexis Featured in CBS’s Economy 4.0 Docuseries Highlighting RNA Manufacturing Innovation

Segment showcases Codexis’s ECO Synthesis® Manufacturing Platform and its role in scaling RNA therapeutics to meet growing global demand

We’re honored to be part of Economy 4.0 and to share how the ECO Synthesis Manufacturing Platform is helping to reshape RNA manufacturing to enable the opportunity and availability of RNA medicines” — Alison Moore, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Codexis

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Codexis , a leader in transforming manufacturing processes leveraging enzymatic technology, will be featured in CBS’s Economy 4.0 docuseries, focusing on its ECO Synthesis Manufacturing Platform for enzymatic RNA.Committed to providing innovative solutions to increase patient access to life-saving medicines, Codexis' ECO Synthesis Manufacturing Platform helps to ensure critical supplies of life-changing RNA-based therapies.The primary role of ribonucleic acid (RNA) is to deliver genetic information within cells. RNA interference is a powerful new approach being used to create some of today’s most advanced medicines.The demand for RNA is increasing, and traditional chemical manufacturing techniques are struggling to keep pace with this growing need. Codexis’ innovative manufacturing platform offers an alternative production approach, delivering higher quality and improved scalability for RNA production, without the use of harsh organic solvents.Alison Moore, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Codexis, explains: “We’re honored to be part of Economy 4.0 and to share how the ECO Synthesis Manufacturing Platform is helping to reshape RNA manufacturing to enable the opportunity and availability of RNA medicines.”Combining advanced enzyme engineering processes with AI-driven design, Codexis’ ECO Synthesis Manufacturing Platform creates high-quality RNA quickly and efficiently. This means more vital medicines can reach the patients who need them, while significantly reducing the manufacturing impact on the environment. Innovation that’s better for patients and the planet.About Codexis, Inc.Codexis is redefining what is possible in therapeutic development and manufacturing, leading the revolution with efficient, high-quality, and commercially proven solutions. The company’s manufacturing platforms consistently outperform legacy methods, enabling the development of therapeutic possibilities that were previously out of reach. With a proven track record, proprietary technology, and unrivalled scientific expertise, Codexis advances beyond conventional boundaries. More than a solutions provider, Codexis serves as a trusted long-term partner, committed to driving progress across the therapeutic development and manufacturing space.

