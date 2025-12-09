Menlo Micro High-Standoff Protection Switch Sets New Benchmark for RF Protection in Aerospace & Defense

Menlo Micro’s new MM5130-NLX for Aerospace & Defense applications

MM5130-NLX debuts at AOC Symposium as industry’s most robust semiconductor switch for missiles, drones, and electronic warfare

No other semiconductor switch currently available can tolerate such intense power levels, or deliver low loss, wideband performance, and high isolation in a chip scale package” — VP of Menlo’s A & D Product Business Unit, Mark Walker

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Menlo Microsystems, Inc. (Menlo Micro) , the company setting a new standard for switches in modern electrical and electronic systems, has announced the launch of its MM5130-NLX switch , a high-standoff RF front-end protection solution designed for the most demanding aerospace and defense (A&D) applications. The switch will be showcased at Booth #443 during the 62nd Annual Association of Old Crows (AOC) International Symposium & Convention in National Harbor, MD on Tuesday, December 9.Engineered to withstand RF pulsed power levels up to 500 W, the MM5130-NLX delivers unmatched durability and operational excellence, based on Menlo’s acclaimed Ideal Switchtechnology. The chip scale device protects RF front-end systems in applications including missiles, drones, electronic warfare, communication networks, and high-performance datalinks — providing a combination of high isolation, wideband operation, and low loss that is unique to the market.Vice President of Menlo’s Aerospace & Defense Product Business Unit, Mark Walker, said, “No other semiconductor switch currently available can tolerate such intense power levels, nor can any competing technology deliver the same combination of low loss, wideband performance, and high isolation in a chip scale package. The MM5130-NLX sets a new benchmark for protecting critical RF systems in extreme conditions.”The term “high standoff” is in reference to the new switch’s ability to endure and block exceptionally high RF power or voltage isolating electronics from damaging interference signals. This capability is particularly vital in RF systems, where switches must be able to withstand substantial incoming signals, even in the “off” state, with limited energy leakage or risk of damage to the switch and the system it protects. Unlike conventional semiconductor switches that often fail under such extreme stress, the Ideal Switch has been compactly designed to uniquely protect RF front-end systems while maintaining peak performance across multiple critical parameters.Key to the MM5130-NLX’s design is a physical micro scale air gap with exceptional isolation, which ensures that, when switched off, the circuit is truly isolated with minimal unintended signal pass through, thereby safeguarding sensitive receivers in high-frequency, wideband environments such as ISR, electronic warfare, or datalinks.Furthermore, the switch’s ohmic contacts on a fully insulating substrate deliver wideband capability that enables it to operate seamlessly across a broad frequency range, from hundreds of megahertz to tens of gigahertz, without significant loss or distortion. This means signal integrity is preserved on the selected channel and well isolated from the others. This versatility is essential in modern RF systems, which increasingly span multiple frequencies and require a single device capable of handling evolving performance demands. In contrast, narrowband switches may suffer from higher losses or poor isolation when used outside of their optimized range.Also being showcased in Menlo’s booth at AOC is Mini-Circuits’ MEM-SP4T-A18 , the result of Menlo’s collaboration with RF and microwave specialist, Mini-Circuits. The MEM-SP4T-A18 is an absorptive SP4T switch powered by Menlo’s Ideal Switch technology, which provides low insertion loss and exceptionally high linearity across billions of switching operations, demonstrating the scalability and reliability of Menlo solutions.Several of Menlo’s A&D customers will also demonstrate related technologies at AOC, underscoring the innovation, momentum, and growing adoption of Menlo’s switches across the aerospace and defense market.To learn more about Menlo Micro and Ideal Switch technology, visit menlomicro.com.About Menlo MicroMenlo Micro sets a new standard for switches with the Ideal Switch, a chip-scale platform that overcomes performance, efficiency, and scalability bottlenecks of electromechanical relays (EMRs) and semiconductor-based switches. It’s the first disruptive switching technology in over 30 years and the only platform scalable across both power and frequency domains. The Ideal Switch enables smaller, lighter, faster, more reliable, and energy-efficient systems. From AI to aerospace, defense and power electronics, the Ideal Switch eliminates bottlenecks and reduces the total cost of ownership across today’s most demanding applications. Menlo Micro unlocks new possibilities. For more information, visit www.menlomicro.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X.

