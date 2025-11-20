Menlo Micro Hits One-Millionth Ideal Switch® Shipment, Setting New Standard for Switch Technology

Menlo Ideal Switch

Performance and reliability of MEMS-based Ideal Switch® drive adoption across multiple high-growth markets

Reaching one million units shipped confirms that the Ideal Switch is increasingly becoming an industry standard as more customers realize its many benefits.” — Menlo Micro CEO Russ Garcia

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Menlo Microsystems, Inc. (Menlo Micro) , the company setting a new standard for switches in modern electrical and electronic systems, has announced the shipment of its one-millionth Ideal Switch. This milestone reflects the growing demand for the Ideal Switch, which offers a disruptive approach to outdated traditional switching technology, and which is not just being adopted but also delivered in volume, positioning Menlo Micro as the emerging standard in high-performance switching technology.Unlike traditional switching technologies, the Ideal Switch delivers high performance without compromising between size, weight, efficiency, and reliability. This capability allows OEMs to design smaller, lighter, faster, and more energy-efficient systems that can be readily scaled, offering new solutions to tackling the limitations of switching technologies.“Our Ideal Switch is redefining the core technology behind modern electronic design: the switch technology”, said Menlo Micro CEO Russ Garcia. “Reaching one million units shipped confirms that the Ideal Switch is increasingly becoming an industry standard as more customers realize its many benefits. We are seeing strong demand across multiple industries and are rapidly scaling our manufacturing to meet this growth, solidifying Menlo Micro’s role as the go-to provider for advanced switching solutions.”The key high-growth markets adopting Ideal Switch technology include:• Test & Measurement: Menlo already supports 14 of the top 20 semiconductor manufacturers, including those developing AI GPU/XPU systems.• Aerospace & Defense: Menlo has key product designs moving to production this year for guided missile systems, drone guidance systems and a major contract to develop advanced circuit breakers for the U.S. Navy.• Power Switching: Menlo is engaged in large-scale opportunities with significant growth potential across data centers, AI and robotic factories, power distribution and industrial control markets.The significant and increasing adoption of the Ideal Switch across these high-value markets reflects its growing role in addressing system-level bottlenecks caused by the limitations of traditional mechanical and semiconductor-based switches. Unlike conventional switches, the Ideal Switch avoids trade-offs between performance, size, weight, reliability, and efficiency, helping to unlock higher levels of system efficiency and next-gen design flexibility, ultimately delivering greater value to customers.To learn more about Menlo Micro and Ideal Switch technology, visit menlomicro.com About Menlo MicroMenlo Micro sets a new standard for switches with the Ideal Switch, a chip-scale platform that overcomes performance, efficiency, and scalability bottlenecks of electromechanical relays (EMRs) and semiconductor-based switches. It’s the first disruptive switching technology in over 30 years and the only platform scalable across both power and frequency domains. The Ideal Switch enables smaller, lighter, faster, more reliable, and energy-efficient systems. From AI to aerospace, defense and power electronics, the Ideal Switch eliminates bottlenecks and reduces the total cost of ownership across today’s most demanding applications. Menlo Micro unlocks new possibilities. For more information, visit www.menlomicro.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X.

