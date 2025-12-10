Carreras, Domingo & Gerzmava Live at Dubai Opera This December

Stars of the Century

Evening where history comes to life.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This December, the iconic Dubai Opera will become the epicenter of the musical universe as it hosts a once-in-a-lifetime convergence of talent. The legendary tenors José Carreras and Plácido Domingo will reunite for the “Stars of the Century” gala — a performance destined to be remembered for years to come.

Scheduled for December 22, 2025, at 8:00 PM, this spectacular event marks the pinnacle of Dubai Opera’s tenth anniversary festivities. Joining these giants of vocal artistry is the radiant soprano Hibla Gerzmava, whose voice has captivated audiences from Moscow to New York.

Yet the evening’s true musical foundation lies in the presence of one of the world’s most powerful artistic forces: the Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra, led by its legendary conductor Valery Gergiev.

A Maestro and An Orchestra That Define an Era

Valery Gergiev is not merely a conductor — he is one of the most influential figures in classical music today. His name is synonymous with artistic intensity, visionary leadership, and performances that shape global musical discourse. Under his baton, the Mariinsky Orchestra has evolved into a world-leading ensemble whose sound is instantly recognizable: rich, dramatic, and charged with centuries of Russian musical tradition.

The presence of Gergiev and the Mariinsky Orchestra transforms this gala into more than a reunion of legendary voices — it elevates the evening into a monumental artistic event. They command their own global following, and their participation alone would be worthy of a standalone gala. In combination with Carreras and Domingo, they create a constellation of talent rarely seen on one stage.

This is where orchestral mastery meets vocal immortality — a setting in which great tenors do not simply perform, but shine like diamonds within a symphonic crown.

A Reunion of Icons

The return of Carreras and Domingo rekindles a partnership that helped define classical music for an entire generation. Their artistic synergy — celebrated worldwide as part of The Three Tenors with the late Luciano Pavarotti — promises a performance infused with shared history and emotional depth. This gala is not only a concert; it is a living chapter of musical heritage.

A Tapestry of Masterpieces

Audiences will be transported on a sweeping musical journey across continents and genres. The program is a curated tapestry weaving together the dramatic world of opera, the spirited pulse of Zarzuela, the timeless allure of Broadway, the charm of operetta, and universally beloved songs. This diverse repertoire reflects Dubai’s multicultural spirit and underscores music’s power to unite.

The Stars Who Shape the Evening

- José Carreras, a legend whose luminous career spans over 50 years, continues to inspire through both his artistry and his humanitarian dedication via the José Carreras Leukaemia Foundation.

- Plácido Domingo, one of the most decorated artists in musical history, remains a towering figure whose contributions as a singer, conductor, and artistic leader have influenced generations.

- Hibla Gerzmava, with her crystalline soprano and magnetic presence, brings an emotional brilliance that has earned her international acclaim.

At the heart of it all stands Valery Gergiev and the Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra — an artistic powerhouse whose involvement elevates the evening into a cultural milestone of global significance.

A Night the World Will Remember

Mark your calendars for a historic moment at Dubai Opera — a meeting of immortal voices, a world-renowned orchestra, and one of the greatest conductors of our time.

This gala is a celebration of a decade of excellence and a tribute to the timeless power of music.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.