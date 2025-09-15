Gate Expands Global Reach with Strategic Focus on the MENA Region, Launches Gate

Gate Expands Global Reach

Gate, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, is expanding into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and is rebranding its domain to Gate.ae

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its strategy to further grow as the most trusted and easily accessible entry into global digital assets, the company is officially changing its domain name to Gate.ae

Gate debuted in 2013 and has been a recognized, established, safe, and tech-forward cryptocurrency exchange for nearly a decade. The exchange caters to over 36 million registered customers in 190+ countries globally and offers spot and futures trading, DeFi services, Web3 ecosystem tools, and blockchain infrastructure. Despite being one of the oldest exchanges in the world, Gate is still one of the largest global exchanges by trading volume and liquidity, owing to its reliability, safety, and technological advancement.

The MENA region is quickly becoming a leader in digital assets and blockchain innovation. By establishing a presence in the region, Gate is committed to providing both retail and institutional users with enhanced financial instruments and will be helping to expand the local Web3 community by supporting educational events and initiatives, and developing partnerships.

As part of this commitment, Gate will be announcing the official dates for its "The Power of Now" series of events in Dubai shortly. These events will provide opportunities to share knowledge, make connections, and build communities towards ensuring a stronger, better connected Web3 ecosystem throughout the MENA region.

“Our transition to Gate.ae is more than a domain change. It reflects our mission to simplify access to the digital economy and strengthen our global footprint,” said Anna Lou, Chief Coordinator Officer at Gate. “The MENA region holds immense potential, and we are excited to work closely with the community to unlock new opportunities through innovation and collaboration.”

Additionally, Gate has become an official sponsor of Oracle Red Bull Racing in 2025. The Gate branding is now featured on the team’s cars, highlighting the company’s commitment to bringing blockchain technology into Formula 1, enhancing fan engagement, and developing innovative digital assets.

About Gate

Established in 2013, Gate is one of the world’s earliest and most established cryptocurrency exchanges. With a wide range of products spanning trading, investment, and Web3 solutions, Gate is committed to building a secure, transparent, and user-friendly digital asset ecosystem. The platform has consistently been ranked among the top global exchanges for liquidity, trading pairs, and technological innovation.

