WOW Summit & WOW META FEST 2025

WOW Summit, a leading event focused on Web3 and digital innovation, will return to Hong Kong in 2025.

HONG KONG, CHINA, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HonWOW Summit, a leading event focused on Web3 and digital innovation, will return to Hong Kong in 2025. The summit aims to demonstrate how advanced technologies are being integrated into various aspects of life, from business to education. This year, the event introduces WOW META FEST, an interactive exhibition designed to make emerging technologies accessible to a wider audience.

Supported by the Government of Hong Kong (SAR), Invest Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong Tourism Board, WOW Summit 2025 will explore the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI), fintech, robotics, digital art, gaming, and decentralized finance (DeFi).

AI’s influence on daily life, exemplified through technologies like DeepSeek AI, will be a focal point. It will include hands-on workshops and demonstrations designed for a wide audience, including students, professionals, and the general public, aiming to explore AI’s practical applications.

The event highlights include:

- Global Innovation Hub: Join over 7,000 attendees — visionaries, investors, and entrepreneurs — from 50+ countries to explore the latest in tech disruption

- Beyond Web3: Learn about AI's impact on society, the transformation of finance through DeFi, and the role of digital identity in a decentralized world

- Accessible Education: Sessions tailored for non-experts will break down complex topics, ensuring attendees understand the practical applications of emerging technologies

- Startup Showcase: A global pitch competition will give startups a chance to present their innovations to investors and industry leaders

- Networking Opportunities: VIP events, workshops, and masterclasses will facilitate connections across sectors such as blockchain, digital fashion, and more

The summit is hosted by UVECON.VС and MMPro Group, with co-hosts ICB Labs and Ultima Chain. These organizations are at the forefront of technological innovation, shaping industries through platforms that span blockchain, NFTs, DeFi, and the metaverse. For example, ICB Labs is creating a dynamic blockchain ecosystem that redefines digital ownership and financial systems, while Ultima Chain offers an ecosystem with high scalability and crypto rewards.

Ripple will also participate as a Platinum sponsor, showcasing its leadership in digital asset infrastructure and providing solutions that enhance financial innovation globally.

MegazoneCloud, Asia's top cloud provider, empowers 7,000+ businesses and Web3 firms, joins as a Gold Sponsor.

Thus, attendees will gain firsthand access to demos from leading Web3 innovators and insights from keynote speakers driving the AI and fintech revolutions.

Previous years have seen prominent figures like Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and Treasury, The Government of Hong Kong; Yat Siu, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman at Animoca Brands; Sebastian Borget, COO & Co-Founder of The Sandbox Game; Eowyn Chen, CEO at Trust Wallet; Jim Rogers, Co-Founder of Quantum Fund; Sergej Kunz, Co-Founder 1inch. The sponsors from previous years include AWS, Tencent Cloud, OKX, Animoca Brands, Circle. They will also join the 2025 event.

“WOW Summit 2025 is where imagination meets implementation,” said Ivan V. Ivanov, Global CEO of WOW Summit. “We’re creating a space for everyone — students, executives, artists, and developers — to collaborate on solutions that redefine how we live, work, and create.”

A Global Movement

WOW Summit has facilitated major industry collaborations in Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Dubai, boosting innovation across global markets. By 2025, it had grown into an international platform promoting the responsible and scalable integration of decentralized technologies. The event showcases the evolving impact of blockchain and artificial intelligence across various sectors, from digital art to fintech, inspiring participants to actively shape the future of technology.

Who Should Attend?

- Investors: WOW Summit 2025 will help discover high-potential startups and emerging tech trends

- Innovators: Global networking will boost ideas, gain exposure, and connect with mentors

- Professionals & Enthusiasts: With the access to high-level experts, they will master AI tools, explore DeFi strategies, and experience VR’s creative frontiers

- Students and anyone interested in new tech: The event's topics will explore the cutting edge of technological development

Striving for Digital Revolution

WOW Summit 2025 offers the insights, connections, and inspiration both for newbies and pros in the tech world to thrive in a decentralized future.

Legal Disclaimer:

