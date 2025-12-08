Todd Mezrah Names 2025 Scholarship Recipient

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Todd Mezrah , Founder and CEO of Mezrah Consulting and mapbenefits, a leading SaaS platform for executive benefits administration, proudly announces the recipient of the 2025 Todd Mezrah Scholarship . The $2,500 award recognizes outstanding students who demonstrate leadership potential and a commitment to giving back to their communities.The Todd Mezrah Scholarship, established by Tampa-based business leader Todd Mezrah, provides financial support to college students who exemplify the values of leadership, academic excellence, and community service. This merit-based scholarship reflects Mezrah's core belief in empowering future leaders through education and community engagement—a belief that also underpins the innovations he leads at map benefits, which supports organizations and executives nationwide.The 2025 scholarship has been awarded to Bryant Tran, a first-generation student at the University of Southern California who exemplifies dedication, resilience, and a strong commitment to giving back.Bryant Tran, currently attending the University of Southern California, shared his appreciation upon receiving the award:"I am honored to be a recipient of the Todd Mezrah Scholarship, and this award will greatly help me with my tuition and time at the University of Southern California as a first-generation student. Thank you for recognizing my efforts and helping me continue my studies in school and the professional field. It is truly an honor, and thank you once again for investing in me and my future.""Bryant Tran represents exactly the kind of student leader the Todd Mezrah Scholarship was created to support," said Todd Mezrah. "As a first-generation college student, Bryant has demonstrated remarkable determination and leadership qualities that impressed our selection committee. His commitment to academic excellence and community impact embodies the values this scholarship was founded upon."The Todd Mezrah Scholarship is open to undergraduate and graduate students enrolled at accredited colleges and universities across the United States. The scholarship welcomes applicants from all majors and fields of study, with no minimum GPA requirement. Instead, the selection committee evaluates applications based on the quality of the student's essay and their demonstrated leadership potential."Education has always been a powerful catalyst for positive change," said Todd Mezrah. "Through this scholarship, I aim to support students like Bryant who not only excel academically but also demonstrate a genuine commitment to making a difference. These are the individuals who will shape our future with their leadership and service."The $2,500 award will be applied toward Bryant's educational expenses at the University of Southern California. Todd Mezrah personally reviews applications each year, seeking students who show exceptional promise as future leaders and changemakers in their communities and chosen fields.About Todd MezrahTodd Mezrah is the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Mezrah Consulting, an executive benefits and compensation firm and the CEO and Founder of mapbenefits, a proprietary SaaS platform that transforms how organizations design, manage, and deliver nonqualified executive benefit plans. A seasoned business leader with over 30 years of experience, he has spearheaded multiple successful financial technology ventures and is known for his strategic vision and innovative leadership in the executive compensation industry. Through his philanthropic work, including the Todd Mezrah Scholarship, Todd Mezrah continues to demonstrate his commitment to education and community development.

