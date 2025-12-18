Brian C Jensen Launches $1,000 No-Essay Scholarship and Education Fund for College Students

Brian C Jensen Scholarship

Brian C. Jensen Establishes Fully Funded Scholarship and Invites Community to Join His Mission Through the Brian C Jensen Edu Fund on Bold.org

Education should be a right, not a privilege. The Brian C Jensen Scholarship is 100% funded and ready to help students succeed.” — Brian C. Jensen, Founder, Brian C Jensen Scholarship

SANDPOINT, ID, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian C. Jensen, CEO of Legacy Global Consulting, Inc., today announced the launch of the Brian C Jensen Scholarship , a $1,000 no-essay scholarship designed to provide accessible financial support to college students across the United States. The scholarship is 100% funded and administered through Bold.org, one of the nation's leading scholarship platforms.In addition to the scholarship, Brian C Jensen has established the Brian C Jensen Edu Fund on Bold.org, creating an opportunity for individuals and organizations who share his passion for education to contribute and help expand scholarship opportunities for students nationwide.The Brian C Jensen Scholarship removes traditional barriers to educational funding by eliminating essay requirements and minimum GPA thresholds. Students currently enrolled in any accredited U.S. college or university—whether undergraduate or graduate—are eligible to apply through a simple five-minute application process."I believe that talent is universal, but opportunity is not," said Brian C Jensen. "Too many deserving students face financial barriers that prevent them from pursuing their academic dreams. The Brian C Jensen Scholarship is my way of providing direct, meaningful support without the complicated requirements that often discourage students from applying."Scholarship DetailsDetail InformationAward Amount$1,000 USDApplication DeadlineMarch 19, 2026Winner AnnouncementApril 13, 2026EligibilityAll currently enrolled U.S. college/university studentsRequirementsNo essay, no minimum GPAApplication WebsiteBold.org Listing100% Funded and GuaranteedUnlike many scholarships that depend on ongoing fundraising, the Brian C Jensen Scholarship is fully funded and guaranteed. Brian C Jensen has personally committed the funds through Bold.org, ensuring that the $1,000 award will be distributed directly to the winner's educational institution on the announced award date."I wanted to create a scholarship that students could trust," Brian C Jensen explained. "When students apply for the Brian C Jensen Scholarship, they can be confident that the money is real, secured, and ready to be awarded. There are no contingencies or fundraising goals to meet."Join the Mission: Brian C Jensen Edu FundBeyond the initial scholarship, Brian C Jensen has launched the Brian C Jensen Edu Fund on Bold.org to create a sustainable source of scholarship funding for future students. The fund invites individuals, businesses, and organizations who share a commitment to educational access to contribute and help expand the reach of the Brian C Jensen scholarship programs."Education should be a right, not a privilege," said Brian C Jensen. "While I've personally funded the first scholarship, I recognize that creating lasting change requires a community effort. The Brian C Jensen Edu Fund allows anyone who believes in the power of education to join this mission and help more students achieve their dreams."How to Contribute to the Brian C Jensen Edu Fund:• Visit: https://bold.org/funds/brian-c-jensen-edu-fund/ • All contributions are tax-deductible through Bold.org• 100% of funds raised go directly toward creating new scholarships• Contributors can help expand the Brian C Jensen Scholarship program to reach more students"Whether you can contribute $10 or $10,000, every dollar makes a difference in a student's life," Brian C Jensen added. "Together, we can remove financial barriers and open doors for the next generation of leaders."About Brian C JensenBrian C. Jensen is a business leader and the CEO of Legacy Global Consulting, Inc., a management consulting firm renowned for its innovative solutions and forward-thinking strategies. With over a decade of experience spanning strategic consulting and entrepreneurship, Brian C Jensen has built a reputation for transformative leadership in the business world.Beyond his professional achievements, Brian C Jensen is a passionate philanthropist dedicated to educational access and opportunity. The Brian C Jensen Scholarship and Brian C Jensen Edu Fund are part of a broader portfolio of educational initiatives that includes:• Brian C Jensen Scholarship ( https://briancjensenscholarship.com/ ) – $1,000 no-essay scholarship• Brian C Jensen Edu Fund ( https://bold.org/funds/brian-c-jensen-edu-fund/ ) – Community fund for scholarships• Brian C Jensen Grant ( https://briancjensengrant.com/ ) – Financial support for ambitious students• Brian C Jensen Edu Fund Website ( https://briancjensenedufund.com/ ) – Dedicated funding for educational access• Brian C Jensen Give Back ( https://briancjensengiveback.com/ ) – Broader philanthropic initiatives"Through these programs, I aim to create pathways to success for students from all backgrounds," said Brian C Jensen. "Every student who has the drive to succeed should have the financial support to make it happen."How to Apply for the ScholarshipStudents interested in the Brian C Jensen Scholarship can apply by visiting https://briancjensenscholarship.com/ or through the scholarship's official Bold.org listing. The application requires only basic information—no essays, transcripts, or letters of recommendation.The winner will be selected through a random drawing from all eligible entries, ensuring a fair and unbiased selection process that gives every applicant an equal opportunity.How to Support the Brian C Jensen Edu FundIndividuals and organizations interested in supporting student education can contribute to the Brian C Jensen Edu Fund at https://bold.org/funds/brian-c-jensen-edu-fund/ . All contributions are tax-deductible and go directly toward funding scholarships for deserving students.About Bold.orgBold.org is a leading scholarship platform that connects donors with students seeking educational funding. The platform has facilitated millions of dollars in scholarships and provides a trusted, transparent system for scholarship administration and fund distribution.Media ContactBrian C Jensen Scholarship ProgramEmail: info@briancjensenscholarship.comWebsite: https://briancjensenscholarship.com/ Bold.org Fund: https://bold.org/funds/brian-c-jensen-edu-fund/ For more information about Brian C Jensen:Additional Resources• Official Scholarship Website: https://briancjensenscholarship.com/ • Bold.org Scholarship Page: https://bold.org/scholarships/brian-c-jensen-scholarship/ • Brian C Jensen Edu Fund: https://bold.org/funds/brian-c-jensen-edu-fund/ • About Brian C Jensen: https://briancjensen.info/ • Brian C Jensen Grant: https://briancjensengrant.com/ • Brian C Jensen Edu Fund Website: https://briancjensenedufund.com/

Win $1,000 - Brian C Jensen Scholarship | No Essay Required!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.