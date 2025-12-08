USEReady’s MigratorIQ Delivers Industry’s Fastest Legacy BI Modernization for AI-Ready Analytics

Accelerator-driven program cuts migration timelines by up to 50% and reduces cost by 40% while preserving report fidelity at enterprise scale

MigratorIQ uses automation and agentic intelligence to translate legacy BI accurately, reconcile business logic at scale, and validate every dashboard with precision.” — Uday Hegde, Co-founder & CEO, USEReady.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- USEReady , a global provider of AI and analytics modernization solutions, has announced significant advancements to MigratorIQ , its automation-first modernization program built to help enterprises retire legacy business intelligence (BI) systems and transition to modern analytics platforms with speed, accuracy, and zero disruption.Enterprises across financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, airlines, and other regulated industries continue to rely on Cognos, SAP BusinessObjects (BOBJ), MicroStrategy, QlikView, Qlik Sense, Hyperion, Crystal Reports, and other legacy BI platforms to run mission-critical reporting. However, manual rebuild approaches often lead to multi-year programs, inconsistent report outcomes, cost overruns, and stalled AI adoption.MigratorIQ addresses these challenges by combining purpose-built accelerators, automated metadata translation, and agentic AI validation into a unified modernization framework. BI modernization programs powered by MigratorIQ have demonstrated up to 50% faster migration, 40% lower cost, and significant reduction in manual effort through source-specific automation for discovery, code translation, logic reconciliation, and dashboard validation.“Modernization isn’t just about moving dashboards, it’s about preserving trust,” said Uday Hegde, Co-founder & CEO, USEReady. “MigratorIQ uses automation and agentic intelligence to translate legacy BI accurately, reconcile business logic at scale, and validate every dashboard with precision. Enterprises get modernization without disruption and BI built for the AI era.”MigratorIQ operates on a blended delivery model where automation handles predictable tasks such as metadata extraction and dependency mapping, while AI agents assist with context-aware activities including query interpretation, layout comparison, and exception remediation. Human architects guide governance, QA, and outcome verification ensuring speed without sacrificing control.MigratorIQ includes an extensive repository of platform-specific accelerators supporting modernization from legacy platforms including (but not limited to):• Cognos → Tableau / Power BI + AWS• SAP BO → Tableau / Power BI + AWS• QlikView & Qlik Sense → Tableau / Power BI + AWS• MicroStrategy → Tableau / Power BI+ AWS• Hyperion Brio → Tableau / Power BI + AWS• Legacy SQL & metadata → Cloud-native environments including AWS“Enterprises choose MigratorIQ because it standardizes and simplifies what has historically been unpredictable,” said Lalit Bakshi, Co-founder & President, USEReady. “We preserve report parity, improve metadata design, and create a foundation that is immediately ready for agentic AI workflows.”As part of the modernization journey, MigratorIQ leverages Pixel Perfect, USEReady’s market-leading reporting solution for executive and compliance reporting. Pixel Perfect enables organizations to generate accurate, print-ready, and distribution-optimized reports directly within modern BI environments, ensuring that mission-critical reporting is preserved during and after platform migration.MigratorIQ forms a core pillar of MigrationWorks , USEReady’s broader modernization suite, which also includes STORM (for Tableau Server to Tableau Cloud migration), Migrate2AWS, Migrate2Tableau, and Pixel Perfect.With rising infrastructure costs, vendor sunset timelines, and enterprise-wide mandates for AI-ready analytics, MigratorIQ provides a validated, automation-first pathway to modern platforms with predictable timelines, governed outcomes, and zero business disruption.About USEReadyFounded in 2011 in New York, USEReady empowers enterprises with cutting-edge AI and Analytics solutions to drive intelligent, autonomous transformation. As a trusted partner to Fortune 500 organizations, USEReady delivers scalable, high-impact solutions through its expertise in Agentic AI, Decision Intelligence, Cloud Data Engineering, and Analytics Modernization. Leveraging proprietary frameworks and industry protocols, USEReady enables customers across Manufacturing, Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Airlines, and Travel & Hospitality to achieve measurable outcomes in an agentic world. For more information, visit www.useready.com

MigratorIQ | An Accelerated Legacy BI Migration Program | USEReady

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.